DURHAM, N.C. — On the afternoon where Duke women’s basketball did its annual teddy bear toss, Duke’s team poked the bear and paid for it.

Just before halftime an altercation between Duke’s Jaydn Donovan and South Carolina’s Chloe Kitts led to high tempers, a 50-foot Dawn Staley sprint to the other end of the court and double technical fouls on Donovan and Raven Johnson.

At the time, South Carolina’s lead was just 35-29.

The Gamecocks responded with a 12-0 run early in the second half and a 15-2 run in the fourth quarter to sweep Tobacco Road with a 77-61 victory at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

Moments before the flashpoint moment, tempers already flared a little bit when Kitts and Donovan both ended up in possession of a loose ball off a missed shot. The alternating possession arrow gave South Carolina (7-0) the ball for the final possession of the first half, a trip down that just so happened to end with Kitts driving the lane off a pass from Johnson.

Donovan stood over Kitts for a second after the successful block, igniting Staley’s mad dash to the other end of the floor and some words from Johnson. After about two minutes of mayhem from all corners of Cameron, the verdict was double technicals on Johnson and Donovan.

The teams retreated to the locker room, the teddy bears flew, and once basketball action resumed South Carolina went on its largest run of the weekend with a 12-0 sprint after a Duke (5-3) bucket opened the half.

It was anything but smooth sailing from there, though.

A team still developing its killer instinct and ability to slam the door on teams wilted a little bit in the cauldron of another difficult road environment, as Duke slowly chipped away at a 15-point deficit thanks to more sloppy offense.

Coming into Sunday, South Carolina’s team-high in turnovers for a game was 15 against Mississippi Valley State before halftime.

At Duke, South Carolina had 14 in the first half and 20 n the game including a string of three late in the third quarter to let the Blue Devils climb back into the fold. Finally when Reigan Richardson popped a 3-pointer with 7:43 left, it erased the entire lead and brought the game back to square one in a suddenly frenzied environment.

As for the response, it was another perfectly timed counterpunch.

Staley’s team went on a 15-2 run to turn out the lights, holding Duke without a single field goal after Richardson’s game-tying shot for over five minutes. It was maybe the best defensive patch of the season for the Gamecocks, and it arrived at the most crucial time possible.

MiLaysia Fulwiley had her personal response from not playing in the second half at North Carolina with a clutch drive and layup when it was still a one-point game, and another drive that earned two successful free throws less than a minute later. Johnson spotted a crucial 3-pointer from the left wing just before the final media timeout to deflate the home crowd, and Kamilla Cardoso went on a personal 5-0 run to all but ice it with three minutes left.

