GamecockCentral.com

She already had her senior night celebration, but Sunday night's NCAA Tournament game will be A'ja Wilson's final game as a Gamecock at Colonial Life Arena. Wilson's credentials are unparalleled. She is without question the best women's basketball player ever to don the garnet and black. As her career has wound down, an attempt was made by several in the media to drum up discussion by proclaiming that Wilson is the greatest Gamecock athlete in any sport ever. There has been only one problem: almost nobody is arguing otherwise. Dawn Staley was asked if she thought Wilson deserved the title of Greatest Gamecock, and if she ever gets tired of talking about Wilson. She laughed and said never, and the three time Final Four performer, three time Olympic gold medalist, and Team USA coach gave her support. "Yes! I can say it because look what she's done," Staley said. "You look at where she's taken this program and all the things that are synonymous with her and the program. She's been a part of two Final Fours, one National Championship, the history books. "To make us a nationally prominent program, sustained over her four years, is quite impressive." Wilson's records, on their own, are spectacular. She is set to be a four-time All-American. She finished her career without ever losing in the SEC Tournament. She is, in a conference that has seen some of the best teams and players in the history of the game, the only player to win SEC Player of the Year three times. She is South Carolina's all-time leading scorer, leading shot-blocker, and leader in free throws made and attempted. They are even more spectacular when put into context. Her first SEC Player of the Year award came at the expense of teammate Tiffany Mitchell, who had won it the previous two years. She became the leading scorer despite only being the team's go-to scorer for two years. She is the program's third leading rebounder despite playing three years with the second leading rebounder, Alaina Coates. She only started one game her freshman season ("And we remember how that went," Staley said, referring to Wilson's four point effort against Southern Cal). She has missed games due to injury throughout her career. But mostly, Wilson has won, and she has won like few others. Go back up two paragraphs and read the third sentence. Let that sink in. Wilson NEVER lost in the SEC Tournament. In every game of her career, she played as a current SEC Champion. South Carolina doesn't have many national championships. Equestrian has three, women's track and field has one, but those aren't high profile sports. Baseball has the two, but as big as baseball is at South Carolina, college baseball is still a niche sport. Because of Wilson and Staley, women's basketball has become the signature sport at South Carolina.



Since time immemorial, well, at least 40 years or so, South Carolina has been a "football school." I've been around the last four men's basketball coaches, and all have, at one time or another, complained that basketball doesn't get the same attention as football. Rewind four and a half years. In the fall of 2013, South Carolina announced the "Drive for 5," an attempt to sell 5,000 season tickets. It was ambitious. South Carolina was averaging almost 4,000 fans at that point. The drive was a success, but it took a while. Momentum built slowly over the fall and into the spring. On February 2, a then-record of nearly 8,000 fans donned neon yellow shirts that read "No Place Like Home," setting what was then a Staley-era attendance record. Most of the people there had never been to a game before. The reason they came that day? It was Wilson's official visit. The crowd chanted "We Want A'ja!" The student section waved cutouts of Wilson's face. The crowd cheered her every move. They cheered the team. It was electric, and South Carolina beat Missouri 78-62. Then something incredible happened. The casual fans who came to that game just to see the hometown girl came back. Almost as many came to see the Gamecocks beat the Razorbacks a week later. Then, two weeks later against Florida, with their first SEC Championship at stake, over 10,000 fans showed up. Later that week, on a THURSDAY night, 12,458 watched Gamecocks clinch the title outright. In Staley's first game, attendance was 2,315, and that was for Clemson. I covered all those games. The crowds for Florida and Georgia were unbelievable. I looked into the stands and people just kept coming. The attendance numbers carried into the next season. They grew, and grew, and grew. South Carolina women's basketball had become the hottest ticket in town, hotter than football, men's basketball, anything. It reached the point this year where South Carolina's season ticket holders alone would lead the nation in attendance. Wilson didn't do it on her own, but she was the catalyst. People wanted to see her. They want to see Wilson because she is a great player, but there is more than that. Aleighsa Welch, Tiffany Mitchell, and Alaina Coates were great players. On the men's side, Devan Downey was great and the only game people saw was the Kentucky game. Michael Carrera had an fantastic senior season. Sindarius Thornwell had three great seasons before the magical Final Four run. None of them moved the needle the way Wilson does. Part of that is because she is from the Columbia area, but she's not the only one. She was famous before she set foot on campus, but again, she's not the only one. What sets her apart is her personality. And her personality is what boosts her claim of Greatest Gamecock.

Wilson likes the spotlight. That's not a criticism. She enjoys giving interviews. She treats press conferences as if they were standup comedy routines. She likes the attention and the chance to entertain. Her goofy sense of humor has become a trademark of the Gamecocks It wasn't always this way. When she first took the job, Staley was humorless. Her practices were brutal. The players at the time were not talented enough to do what she wanted, and she was not above grabbing a basketball and reminding them who the better player was. Frank Martin has the reputation for screaming at players, but Staley was worse. Her language made people blush. But Staley realized, with no small assist from Wilson, that she had to soften her tone. As she began to soften, South Carolina began to win. It was alluded to in the ESPN piece on Staley that was released earlier this week. But Staley still yells. Wilson jokes that even when she does something right, Staley yells at her. Toward the end of a practice earlier this season, before media was let in but when it was within earshot, Staley told the team to get the ball in the paint. Only every other word was unprintable. But once the media came in, everyone was all smiles. Staley now lets her players be themselves. They can have fun, joke around, as long as they focus in practice. She joins in the fun at times. At other times she just rolls her eyes. Players and coaches poke fun at each other on Twitter, for all the world to see. "As coaches we try to over-coach everything on the court, off the court, what it should look like what it should sound like," Staley said. "Nowadays what success looks like and feels like is different for millennials. You've got to allow them be themselves, and that's who they are. I don't want to take that from them because it could over flow into their play." Wilson is the ringleader of it all. Deciphering the team's inside jokes is like trying to crack some sort of code. In 2016, she and Mitchell introduced the world to Eli the Bear. The three-inch tall stuffed bear got a Twitter handle, took questions at press conferences, and got goody bags at hotels. Eli got outfits. Wilson got mad if reporters ignored Eli during the press conference. It was completely, utterly stupid. And funny as hell. Wilson knows she is good, and she knows she has the spotlight, but instead of becoming arrogant, it drives her to become even better. She wants to be coached. She wants to lead her teammates. As a freshman, that meant coming off the bench and letting her more experienced teammates take the reins. "She's a pretty mature individual, she came in that way," Staley said. "She was comfortable with that. A lot of coaches probably wouldn't have done that because of her status, but I thought it was best for the team and best for her." In her sophomore year, Wilson took on a larger role. Mitchell was the quiet leader, Wilson was the vocal, boisterous leader. That meant Eli. It also meant supplanting Mitchell as the SEC Player of the Year. And South Carolina kept winning. Wilson has added Tyasha Harris to her routine, calling Harris, who is half a foot shorter, her twin. Instead of answering questions, they trade barbs. Trying to make sense of it is futile. "My number is 52 and her number is 22," Harris said, as if was obvious. "So if you flip the five upside down it’s like a two. She started that." Harris is just one of the underclassmen Wilson has taken under her wing. She calls freshman Bianca Jackson her daughter. "She’s the leader on the team and I always hang around her so it just kind of came about," Jackson said. "I ask her questions all the time so she’s like my mom." That makes more sense. It's also indicative of one of the reasons Wilson is so good. At the end of the day, she's still one of the girls. She never puts herself above the team and always supports her teammates. She is loyal to her school, her state, and her coach. Loyalty is a characteristic Staley prizes and tries to instill in her players, so it is fitting that Wilson and Staley's legacies at South Carolina will be so intertwined.