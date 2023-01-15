In front of the largest crowd to see a basketball game at Colonial Life Arena (15,444) so far this season, South Carolina women’s basketball completed the sweep of teams it lost to last season. After taking care of Kentucky 95-66 on Thursday in Lexington, it used a 17-0 run through the middle of the game to take out Missouri 81-50.

Missouri (14-5, 3-3 SEC) kept the margin within single-digits for most of the first half, but after closing the gap to 35-28 with 2:53 left in the second quarter, No. 1 South Carolina (18-0, 6-0 SEC) launched into the best version of itself at both ends of the floor. The Gamecocks closed the half furiously, led by another dominant Aliyah Boston performance.

Just three days after reaching her new season-high in points with 21, Boston scored 20 points and hauled in 10 rebounds to keep her positive momentum going. That gave her the 71st double-double of her career, meaning she is now just one away from tying the all-time program record Sheila Foster set from 1978-1982. Boston scored 10 of her points during the big 17-0 run, completely ending all doubt in what had been a competitive game.

The Tigers came out with a hot shooting performance, particularly from Lauren Hansen, the guard who hit the buzzer-beating layup in Missouri’s 70-69 win over South Carolina last season. Hansen scored nine points in the first quarter and 14 in the game to lead the visitors, and South Caroilna had some trouble with defensive rotations and closing down shooters early.

“We just had to find a way to make them two us rather than three us,” guard Zia Cooke said. “We had some errors where we weren’t communicating on screens and they were able to get open 3s. Once we were able to lock in and notice what we needed to do to stop that from happening, the lead started to open up.”

But once the space closed, so did Missouri’s window to win. A very physical game led to some tight whistles and eventually early foul trouble, especially for South Carolina’s starting power forward Victaria Saxton. She picked up two early fouls and forced Dawn Staley to her bench, where she elected to go with freshman Ashlyn Watkins as the first player up.

Watkins had not played more than 5:12 in any of the last three games, but played more than that in the first quarter alone on the way to her season-high 26 minutes on the floor. Watkins helped the defense tighten up some of the early shooting lanes and scored 13 points at the other end of the floor while helping to work MIssouri’s bigs into foul trouble.

"She was locked in for two days in our preparations," Staley said about Watkins. "I just thought against Hayley Frank and her athleticism, her [Watkins] ability to maneuver around screens was something that we could benefit from and give her a different look. And I thought Ashlyn played extremely well, like really locked in and had probably her best game as a Gamecock."

In total there were 44 fouls in the game, 26 on Missouri leading to a 22-of-28 performance from the free throw line for South Carolina. It was the Gamecocks’ second-best free throw shooting performance of the season out of the games it has attempted at least 20, and the best game from the line in SEC play so far.

"You have to combat aggression with aggression," Staley said. "They're pretty physical and if you're not as physical, they win basketball games. They're physcial on both sides of the ball, and I don't think that's a bad way to play because we're physical. They challenge you to stay there for 40 minutes and if you don't, they create that edge."

The 17-0 run sucked the life out of Missouri’s bench and turned the second half into a rout, one that allowed 12 different Gamecocks to hit the floor, all of which scored. South Carolina finished with a 23-4 advantage in offensive rebounds and scored 22 points off 15 Missouri turnovers.

The Gamecocks are now just two games away from the midway point of the SEC schedule, and will continue their conference schedule in Nashville on Thursday night against Vanderbilt.



