Wearing No. 0, Reese ready to 'hold it down for Sin'

That would be Sindarius Thornwell, whose number should be in the rafters at Colonial Life Arena sooner rather than later; but this year there will be another zero in a Gamecock jersey with transfer James Reese coming in and dusting off the number this season.

The last time someone wore No. 0 on a basketball court at South Carolina, he was the SEC player of the year and also from South Carolina.

“I’m going to hold it down for Sin,” Reese said. “With zero, you got to do good things with zero. I have to make sure I do good things.”

Reese has worn the number throughout college—with stops at Buffalo, Odessa junior college and most recently North Texas—and folds into his “zero worries” mantra he’s adopted almost his entire life.

And it’s with zero worries he’s come back to Columbia and try to end his career with the school he grew up wanting to play for.

“This is home. I was born and raised here,” he said. “This is where all my family is. I was on my fourth year of college, so really this is a no-brainer. This is where I wanted to be.”

Most recently Reese was the second-leading scorer for an 18-win Mean Green team that won the Conference USA tournament and upset Purdue in the NCAA Tournament last year.

He averaged 10.9 points and shot 41.8 percent from the field last season—34.3 percent from three and 77.4 percent from the line—and hoping to bring the same impact this year at South Carolina.

“I feel like my role is being one of the better shooters on the team, so definitely shooting the ball and making plays. Me, having a lot of experience, just making a lot of veteran plays on the court,” Reese said.

“I’m a defensive guy too. Defense, that’s my number one thing for me. So bringing that defense and making shots and making sure everyone stays together.”

The 6-foot-4, 170-pound guard is continuously being talked about in terms of one of the best practice players so far this preseason and bringing a veteran presence to the team so far.

Outside of Josh Gray—who logged one minute in LSU’s NCAA Tournament game against St. Bonaventure—Reese is the only Gamecock to have tournament experience. He saw action in a combined two minutes in two games at Buffalo, but played 74 minutes in North Texas’s two tourney games (85 minutes).

He’s someone Keyshawn Bryant describes as “the guy where you want to pick his brain,” and has developed into a leader in a few short months on campus.

“He’s been great,” Bryant said. “He’s a hometown kid and everyone loves him. He’s a vet, and he’s been teaching us what it takes to get to where he’s been. He’s been a big help.”