Wednesday visits: Beamer in Georgia

With an NCAA contact period now in Week 2, the South Carolina coaching staff, including head coach Shane Beamer, is on the road this week checking in on committed prospects, meeting with final targets, and dropping in on the high schools of underclassman targets.

Gamecock Central subscribers can get a complete look at the staff's recruiting stops throughout the week.

SUBSCRIBER LINK: Beamer in Georgia today

Not a subscriber? Learn more about Gamecock Central here!