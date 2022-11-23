RUN GAME

As far as the old adage of balanced attacked goes, Carolina could not have been more balanced than what they were on Saturday night. 38 pass attempts vs 38 rush attempts. What is even more important than a balanced attack is when those plays are called. Offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield had the defense guessing for the entirety of the game. Jaheim Bell ran the ball 17 times for 82 yards. Bell’s production was accompanied by the decision making from the quarterback combo of Dakereon Joyner and Spencer Rattler, which made the defense stay honest. When the Vols defense cheated the play-call, they paid for it. The offensive line and tight ends had a field day driving Tennessee’s defensive front backwards and really made their mark in the 4th quarter.



(Above) 34 yard run by WR Ahmarean Brown on the end around. Notice the blocking on this play. TE Nate Adkins sealed off the linebacker. RB Jaheim Bell blocked the cornerback. WR Juice Wells blocked the safety down field. RG Jovaughn Gwyn was sprinting down the field trying to find anyone to block.



AIR ATTACK

Tennessee’s secondary is the weak spot of their defense, but Carolina has not been able to fully take advantage of poor secondary play in 2022…until Saturday night. The display Spencer Rattler put on may have been the best ever by a Carolina quarterback. 30 for 37. 438 yards. 6 touchdowns to no interceptions. Rattler kept plays alive with his movement, got the ball out quickly, and placed accurate throws to his receivers. The receiving corps exhibited the kind of explosive ability they are capable of. Not only that, but the perimeter and downfield blocking may have been the best all year by this crew. Juice Wells led all receivers with 11 catches for 177 yards. The most impressive stat may have been that 12 different players caught at least one pass and none of them finished with negative yardage.



(Above) Perfectly thrown ball from QB Spencer Rattler to WR Josh Vann. The OL gave Rattler a clean pocket to climb into and Rattler put the ball on a rope to Vann running a post pattern.



RHYTHM

Sometimes things just click and it is hard to explain why nearly everything can work on one day and be a struggle the next. For whatever reasons, the Carolina offense was locked in. A noticeable rhythm was in place throughout the game and decisions were made decisively. Fewer players played on the offensive side of the ball than in previous weeks and the offense exhibited a relentless attacking approach. It was clear one play was being called to set up the next and was being used for explosive opportunities later in drives.



LOOKING FORWARD

Clemson will present a different challenge as they have a stronger defensive front than Tennessee. Clemson’s secondary is better than Tennessee’s but it is also the weakest part of their defense. If Carolina comes in with the same level of confidence and can find a rhythm, they will be able to move the ball and score some points against the Tigers.

