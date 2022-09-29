Week 5 should be the best weekend of college football thus far in 2022. There are five games that feature matchups of Top 25 teams. Two more unranked, but undefeated power five schools, are playing ranked conference opponents. Those Carolina fans that can make the game Thursday night will get a chance to see the Gamecocks try to work out some kinks, play some younger guys, Marching 101, and get back home without fighting the remnants of a hurricane. Moving the game up will give Carolina two extra days to prepare/rest for Kentucky, and will give Gamecocks fans a chance to kick their feet up in their dry living rooms for the best college football weekend thus far. As an added bonus, the Braves and Mets will be squaring off with a division title on the line and Aaron Judge continues to pursue history. Enjoy the weekend! Note: We lock the lines in on Sunday night so they will likely be different on the publishing date.

South Carolina State @ South Carolina 7:00 Thursday Night on SEC Network

Shane Beamer (Brianna Paciorka/USA TODAY Sports)

#15 Washington -3.5 @ UCLA 10:30 Friday Night on ESPN

Chip Kelly (AP)

Friday Night Lights from the Rose Bowl with a matchup of unbeaten teams. What a great way to kick off a fantastic sports weekend. The Bruins are one of only three Power 5 teams that are not ranked in the AP Top 25. UCLA is 4-0 but their best win was a 1-point nail-biter against 3-1 South Alabama. UCLA's only Power 5 win came over Colorado, a team that would be near the bottom of all Group of 5 conferences. On the other sideline, Washington has beaten Michigan State and Stanford by multiple scores, however, this will be Washington's first road game of the season. The Huskies are averaging 44 points and 530 yards a game. They are giving up only 19 points and 302 yards per game. Husky quarterback Michael Penix Jr., leads the nation in passing with 1,388 yards in four games. UCLA linebacker Laiatu Latu is tied for third in the nation in sacks with five.

#4 Michigan -10.5 @ Iowa 12:00 on FOX

Kinnick Stadium

Michigan entered Kinnick Stadium in 2016 in a familiar position. They were ranked undefeated and ranked third in the county. The Wolverines were three-touchdown favorites over the Hawkeyes. Michigan had the nation's top-ranked scoring defense and third-ranked scoring offense. Jim Harbaugh's team lost that game 14-13 on a walk-off field goal. You can bet the 2016 game has been mentioned once or twice in practice/meetings this week. The following season Iowa routed third-ranked Ohio State 55-24 in Kinnick Stadium. The point being, do not overlook Iowa at home. If you want to see good vs good, this game is going to feature the #1 scoring offense, Michigan, versus Iowa's top-ranked scoring defense. 44.25 points separates the average number of points the Wolverines score versus what the Hawkeyes allow. The mismatch is going to come when Iowa has the ball. The Hawkeyes' offense is dead last in the FBS yards per game averaging only 232.5 a game. If Iowa's defense is not perfect, they lose this game.

#7 Kentucky +6.5 @ #14 Ole Miss 12:00 on ESPN

Lane Kiffin (Petre Thomas/USA Today Sports)

This game feels like a classic 1980s Dusty Rhodes versus Ric Flair matchup. In one corner, is the SEC's best heel, Lane Kiffin. In the other corner is the lunchbox carrying blue-collar Mark Stoops. The Rebels are coming off a 316-yard rushing performance vs. Georgia Tech. Ole Miss is fourth nationally with 280.75 rushing yards per game and has scored 15 times on the ground The Rebels have three players over 200 yards, including quarterback Jaxson Dart. Kentucky is 30th nationally against the run (108.2 ypg allowed). Speaking of running the football, Kentucky's running game will get a jolt this weekend with the return of Chris Rodriguez. Rodriguez rushed for 1,379 yards last season. The Wildcats' running game had stalled without Rodriguez, averaging just 2.4 yards a carry and around 80 yards a game. We believe that Kentucky is an overrated football team, primarily because this is the worst offensive line they have fielded since the beginning of the Mark Stoops era. UK has allowed the third most sacks per game of any FBS team.

Oregon State +10.5 @ #12 Utah 2:00 on PAC 12 Network

Utah football (James Snook-USA TODAY Sports)

If anyone doubted Oregon State hopefully they stayed up until 1:30 AM to watch the Southern Cal game last week. Caleb Williams and the Trojans' offense had looked unstoppable until into ran into the Beavers. Oregon State held USC to 16-36 passing for 180 yards. Beaver quarterback Chance Nolan was intercepted four times which prevented any chance of the upset win. Oregon State gets no time to rest up as they head straight to Salt Lake City for a date with the preseason PAC 12 favorites. Utah is one very untimely interception away from being unbeaten. Since their season-opening loss in The Swamp, the Utes have been on a tear beating their opponents 142-27. Utah coach Kyle Whittingham is the second longest-tenured coach in FBS at his current school behind only Kirk Ferentz at Iowa. Although it may be on the verge of collapsing, the PAC 12 is having its best season in years, outside of Colorado.

#2 Alabama -16.5 @ #20 Arkansas 3:30 on CBS

Nick Saban

Two weeks ago Alabama was a heavy favorite on the road against a very average Texas team. They won, but by the slimmest of margins. Fast-forward to this weekend and Bama is again a 3-score favorite on the road against a Top 20 team. It feels like Vegas is baiting the average bettor into taking the points and placing a wager on Sam Pittman's Hogs. Despite winning, Bama failed their first real test of the season. This week is a chance to show the nation that Alabama is still the predominant brand in college football. Arkansas should have beaten Texas AM last week. They lost because KJ Jefferson didn't learn his lesson from a near-fumble late in Arkansas' game with Carolina, with the talented QB needlessly trying to reach the ball over a pylon. Last week he recklessly dove and extended the football on 1st goal play from the A&M 3-yard line. Jefferson again had the ball knocked loose and this time it was returned for 98 yards for an Aggie touchdown. The Hogs should have been up 21-7, instead of 14-13 at the break. Arkansas also missed a field goal late in the game. They lost by two points. Arkansas is not going to be able to control the line of scrimmage against Will Anderson Jr., and the rest of the Bama front seven.

#9 Oklahoma State +2.5 @ #16 Baylor 3:30 on FOX

Baylor (USA TODAY Sports Images)

Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders has been terrific through three games, with both his arm and his legs. Passing, Sanders has completed 62-95 attempts for 916 yards and 10 touchdowns with only a single interception. With his legs, he has added 110 yards and three touchdowns. The Cowboys have had two weeks to prepare for the Bears while Baylor has played one of the more challenging road September schedules in the country with trips to BYU and Iowa State. Dave Aranda prefers to run the football but this week expect the Bears and QB Blake Shapen to come out firing. The Cowboys are 103rd in the country in passing defense giving up 265 yards per game. Baylor has won seven out of the last eleven matchups in this series including last season's Big 12 Championship game victory. The Pokes have only won once in Waco since 2012, a dominant 42-3 victory in 2020.

#22 Wake Forest +7 @ #23 Florida State 3:30 on ABC

Doak Campbell Stadium

How will Wake rebound from a heartbreaking double-OT loss to Clemson? Generally, teams led by a quarterback in their fifth season are able to bounce back from tough losses quicker. Sam Hartman picked apart the Tiger secondary last week throwing for 327 yards and six touchdowns. The Demon Deacons have won the last two meetings against FSU, including a 35-14 beatdown last year in Winston-Salem. Florida State is beginning the toughest three-game stretch the ACC has to offer. Next week they play NC State in Raleigh and the week after they host Clemson. Count us in the corner of the FSU is overrated at #23. Mike Norvell has his best team in Tallahassee, but we still think he is another 1-2 years away from the Noles being a national contender again. Expect a lot of points in this matchup.

Iowa State -3 @ Kansas 3:30 on ESPN2

Kansas Football (Denny Medley - USA TODAY SPORTS)

Indulge us for continuing to pick Kansas games, but we are huge Lance Leipold fans. There is no way he sticks around Lawerence past this season. Speculating here, but one would think that Nebraska, Colorado, or Arizona State would be beating down his door. Anyone looking for a long-shot Heisman bet should take look at Kansas signal-caller Jalon Daniels. The junior quarterback is completing 71% of his passes for 890 yards,. He has 11 touchdowns to only one interception. He has also rushed for 320 yards and four touchdowns. The Jayhawks are averaging 47 points per game thus far. We've also covered quite a bit of Iowa State football in this space over the first 5 weeks. One guy we haven't mentioned is receiver Jaylin Noel. Noel is generally eclipsed by All-American candidate teammate Xavier Hutchinson, but when defenses focus extensively on stopping Hutchinson, Noel steps up. The sophomore from Kansas City caught seven passes for 120 yards last week against Baylor. This is going to be a fun game that is likely going to take 40 points to win.

#17 Texas A&M +4 @ Mississippi State 4:00 on SEC Network

Will Rogers (Thomas Shea/USAToday)

There is probably not a better state for football this Saturday than the Magnolia State. Texas A&M is headed to Starkville after back-to-back Top 20 wins over Miami and Arkansas. Mississippi State beat up on Bowling Green last week after a disappointing outing in Baton Rouge the week prior. From looking at the resumes of each team you would think that A&M should be favored. This game has trap written all over it. The Aggies have the highly anticipated Alabama matchup next week. Win or lose in Starkville, that game will be a media circus. Texas A&M will be down their best offensive playmaker on an offense that wasn't that great, to begin with. Ainias Smith was lost for the year with a season-ending injury as he was rolled-up while blocking last week. Will Rogers and the Bulldogs will score points at home against A&M, can the Aggies match them?

#10 NC State +6.5 @ #5 Clemson 7:30 on ABC

The Textile Bowl (Getty Images)

There is no Gamecock fan that wants Clemson to get a repeat of their 2015 victory over Notre Dame in a driving rain storm. Tiger fans love to recant how their stadium was full despite the downpour. To make matters worse, ESPN's College Gameday will be at Clemson, giving the Tigers a national showcase just as it did for the Notre Dame game. The casual sports fan is going to tune in to see what Gameday looks like in the remnants of a hurricane. Media hound Dabo Sweeney lives for this type of moment and surely is working on stupid catch praise right now to "spontaneously" drop after the game. NC State is 71st in the nation in rushing. If the Wolfpack can't generate anything on the ground in this weather then they will get soundly beaten. Clemson's defensive line will tee off on a one-dimensional offense. We expect the Tigers to be able to run behind Will Shipley. The loser of this one can kiss their playoff hopes goodbye.