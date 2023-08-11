*************************************************** As always, this week's Weekly Recruiting Wrap-Up is presented by MyPerfectFranchise.net. Are you a displaced corporate executive or wanting to put your career in your own hands? Or are you an experienced entrepreneur wanting to diversify? Well, Andy Luedecke can help! Andy is a longtime Rival board member, diehard college football fan and franchise veteran. He owns multiple franchises and businesses and uses his expertise to help others find their American Dream through a very thorough and FREE consultation process. Call Andy, put your life and career in your own hands. 100% free, so what do you have to lose?!! Find Your Perfect Franchise at MyPerfectFranchise.Net Contact Andy Luedecke anytime at: andy@myperfectfranchise.net (404) 973-9901 www.myperfectfranchise.net ************************************************

Final 2023 Rankings

Earlier this week, Rivals released the final rankings for the 2023 class, and introduced the new Rivals' comprehensive rankings which combine high school, JUCO, and transfer portal rankings to try to get an accurate picture of the year's full recruiting class factoring in total number of players taken, and star rankings of each. The Gamecocks landed at #25 in the comprehensive team rankings for 2023, while finishing #17 in the high school rankings, and #49 in the transfer portal rankings. This off-season saw several important portal additions at key positions, with the highest ranking being 4-star Auburn LB Transfer Jaron Willis and 4-star Arkansas TE Transfer Trey Knox, but outside of those names, the Rivals' rankings of the other transfers weren't quite as impressive, despite the Gamecocks still filling out several team needs in the process. It will be interesting to see how the rankings play out in years to come, because the overall formula does certainly boost teams that take a bigger transfer class, for example, Colorado had the highest-ranked portal class with 50 commits but only an average star ranking of 2.92, with 2nd ranked Ole Miss having half that many, at 24 commits but an average star ranking of 3.29. In fact, South Carolina outpaced the Buffs in average star ranking, with the Gamecocks averaging 3.0 across their 10 portal additions.

What's Left For 2024?

The Gamecocks had a bit of a surprise last weekend when 4-star DB Jalewis Solomon opted to join the Auburn Tigers in a decision that seemed to come down to the final minutes of Solomon's recruitment. All indications point to Solomon's decision being tied to NIL, similar to Keylen Adams, Malcolm Ziglar, and Jonathan Paylor earlier this summer. Last week, I did an interview with the NIL Coordinator at the University to attempt to tease out how the program is functioning and comparing to others across the southeast, but as you might imagine, the answer to that is a bit complicated, given how many moving parts makeup NIL programs presently. That said, there does seem to be a trend emerging that suggests someone in the chain doesn't like the idea of getting in bidding wars for high school kids that haven't yet proven it at the next level, and that many players within the program are getting plenty of NIL opportunities once they arrive here. In fact, if other programs are in fact offering specific dollar amounts up front, that would violate NCAA rules, but as we all know, that hasn't always been the best deterrent for some programs. As for what lies ahead, 4-star RB Daniel Hill is still set to announce on August 23rd, and at the moment I'm still liking the Gamecocks' lead, with Alabama still, of course, playing a factor as the clock winds down these next couple of weeks. As far as who else remains on the board? Perhaps the most intriguing name is 4-star EDGE Booker Pickett who recently put South Carolina in his top 5. The Gamecocks also recently made the top 5 for DL D'Nas White out of Concord, NC. There also seems to be some renewed buzz surrounding 4-star OL Jordan Seaton who could take on OV to Columbia during the season. DB Kamron Mikell is another name we are still tracking, though the Gamecocks would need to get him back on campus most likely. Other names are likely to emerge down the stretch, but it's clear that the Gamecocks will likely take a smaller HS class this year than they have the last couple of years, opening up more room for them to make pursuits in the portal following the 2023 season.

Cam Scott Set To Announce

We haven't talked basketball recruiting in a bit around here, but I thought it worth mentioning that 2024 Lexington, SC phenom G Cam Scott is set to announce his college decision later today (August 11th). As much as I wish I could say the Gamecocks lead, everything I've gathered suggests that Texas and Bama are the main contenders for Scott at this time. Scott has continued to include South Carolina in his top 3, and that's because he respects Lamont Paris and the job the staff did in recruiting him, but as far as I can tell, it's unlikely they'll be able to keep the 5-star at home. It seems that Paris will need to continue to slowly build this team with the transfer portal and high school hidden gems like early reports would suggest Collin Murray-Boyles from the 2023 class might be, or the current lone 2024 commit Okku Federiko, who Paris and company found in Finland. If the Gamecocks can begin to piece together wins on the court, and show steady improvement, some of the bigger names will start to look South Carolina's way, but it's hard to reel in recruits like Scott until proof of concept gets a little further along for this program.