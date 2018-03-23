GamecockCentral.com

With Jake Bentley already occupying the top spot on the depth chart, the new quarterbacks coach said it’s not far-fetched to see if there are other ways either quarterback can help this season.

Dan Werner likes quarterbacks who can put pressure on defenses with their speed, and Jay Urich and Dakereon Joyner have that element to their games.

“I want to see if there are things they can do to stretch the defense by using their legs,” he said. “Both of them can throw, too. If you can run and throw that causes a lot of pressure.”

Urich, a former three-star prospect that redshirted last season, comes in this year fighting with Michael Scarnecchia for the second string role.

Joyner was one of the marquee signings in the 2018 class, enrolling early and getting to campus in time for spring practice.

He’s still trying to get adjusted to the college game, but Werner’s been impressed with him lately and thinks there’s a possibility they could use him this year.

“It’s definitely realistic. Nowadays guys have to come in and play,” he said. “He’s a good athlete. He’s one of those guys where you have to kick him out because he’s over here too much.”

Werner’s system relies heavily on run-pass options, RPOs, with plays designed to give quarterbacks multiple options during a play: handing the ball off, throwing it or running it himself.

It’s up to the quarterback to make those calls and it can be tough to pick up. For Joyner, he’s still trying to soak it all in and there might be room in the offense for a specialty package.

“He’s going to work hard and try to learn everything,” Werner said. “If it gets to where we have a limited role for him or whatever we have to do, we’ll make it work.”

Both Urich and Joyner have been competing with different offensive groups this spring. Urich and Scarnecchia have been rotating at second team with Scarnecchia taking reps there during Thursday’s practice.

Werner’s task now is finding out not only what works for the backups, but design and tweak an offense around what Bentley does well too.

The junior quarterback has impressed Werner through the first three months he’s been here, and Werner joked that Bentley would live in the facility if he could because he’s here so much.

“We’re going to find out who our best player is and we’re going to fit our style around him. I’m not going to make him fit our style,” Werner said. “If (Joyner) had to be the guy, we’re going to tweak some things and make it to where it fit what he does best.”