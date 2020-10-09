“He played really well at the DIME linebacker. I’m hoping he’ll practice tomorrow,” Will Muschamp said Tuesday. “He moved around today. I haven’t talked to Clint Haggard to see how he did yet. He did move around today a good bit.”

Linebacker Jahmar Brown, who’s been dealing with a knee injury, has missed the last two weeks and South Carolina wants him to help a struggling secondary.

When the Gamecocks head up to Nashville Friday, they’re hoping one of their versatile defenders is getting on the plane.

Brown, the starter at South Carolina’s DIME linebacker, has been met with rave reviews during camp before a knee sprain limited him.

With him out, the Gamecocks have a lot less flexibility in the defense, which is why getting him back is so important for the defense.

Also see: Breaking down Bobo's history with Vandy's Ted Roof

Brown has the skillset to cover receivers and tight ends in man coverage but can step up and fill the run at 6-foot-1, 215 pounds.

If he does ultimately play, it won’t magically make South Carolina’s defense dominant but gives Muschamp the ability to disguise coverages.

“When you have a DIME linebacker that can cover in man coverage and cover in the slot and play in the deep part of the field it provides more disguise and provides multiple coverages. It gives you a better way to disguise and show split safety and play middle field that you can’t do when you have a true linebacker playing there,” Muschamp said.

“He’s a good box player. He’s a physical guy. He has good instincts. He’s smart. We need to get him back in the fold.”

The Gamecocks are playing more DIME this year than in years past, doing a lot of it Saturday against Florida with RJ Roderick playing 33 snaps in the box as the DIME linebacker.

If Brown isn’t able to play at Vanderbilt Saturday (noon, SEC Network) then it wouldn’t be shocking to see Israel Mukuamu at safety, John Dixon at corner and Roderick sliding closer to the line of scrimmage.

Also see: The latest perspective from Erik Kimrey

"He adds a little more versatility at the position and lets us play a lot more man with him being matched up on receivers and tight ends. I feel like Johnny and Cam are coming along. John played good,” Jaycee Horn said. “I’m just excited for those guys.”

South Carolina’s secondary has struggled this year allowing 8.7 yards per pass attempt so far this season.

The Gamecocks get a bit of a reprieve against Vanderbilt’s SEC-low 4.9 yards per attempt, but need to limit explosive plays if they want to win.

“You can’t allow explosive plays,” Muschamp said, “Then when we have opportunities in 50-50 situations we have to do a better job of getting the ball on the ground."