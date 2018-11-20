The biggest piece is Alanzo Frink, who could be cleared to practice if he passes a knee-strength test after Thanksgiving.

After a few Gamecocks started the season injured, they’re wondering on getting everyone fully healthy over an eight-day stretch without a game and could get one step closer this week.

“If his test comes back the way we think it comes back, the way we anticipate,” Frank Martin said, “then he’ll be cleared to practice on Friday.”

For Frink, his injured knee has to be at least 85 percent as strong as his completely healthy knee, and it was at about 79 percent before the Gamecocks left for their trip to Connecticut last weekend.

He’ll have some more time to rest this week with the team getting Wednesday and Thursday off for Thanksgiving before reconvening Friday for practice. Frink will be tested then and could return to practice as soon as Friday.

Right now he’s able to do “noncompetitive” work in practice but, when he returns, the Gamecocks will get a big piece of the front court back and competing in practice that isn’t afraid to go up against some of the bigger players on the roster.

“He brings one strong you-know-what that contact doesn’t faze him one bit,” Martin said. He’s going to score in the paint. He had moments in practice where he basically manhandled Chris (Silva) physically and Chris is a strong dude.”

Frink—who’s listed at 6-foot-6, 265 pounds—is the smallest front court player but doesn’t play like it, Martin said.

A guy that’s always been bigger than most, he understands that he can’t jump over players, Martin said, and “understands how to use his body.”

That means he’s able to work inside against now-bigger players and doesn’t shy away from contact en route to the basket. Like Martin said, he and preseason All-SEC player Chris Silva had their fair share of battles before Frink left with that knee injury.

“He’s competitive. He’s not afraid of contact,” said Silva, who played at the same high school (Roselle Catholic) as Frink. “Right away, when he stepped on the court he was competitive and tried to bump me. He knows how to use his body. When he gets that ball down low, he’s not afraid of contact.”

The one thing Frink will have to get up to speed on quickly is South Carolina’s defensive system.

Frink injured his knee a day before Martin started installing his defense, so he hasn’t gotten any in-practice reps working with the team defense. Everything he’s learned had to be watching in practice or in film study.

Martin said Frink will be able to come in and help immediately on offense and Hassani Gravett said despite not practicing any defensive concepts the freshman just has a knack for finding the ball.

“He’s physical. He’s not afraid of contact,” Gravett said. “He’s willing to get in the paint and fight with other bigs. For some reason, the ball always finds him off the glass. I know he’ll come in and contribute getting rebounds.”