What Beamer, Satterfield said about Luke Doty before camp starts

Doty, who was named the starting quarterback coming of spring practice, will enter his second fall camp next week as the Gamecocks’ first team quarterback because right now he’s the quarterback in the room giving South Carolina the best chance to win.

Right now, Luke Doty isn’t the starting quarterback because he’s the longest-tenured quarterback in the room or for any other reason outside of in-practice performance.

“I think he has a chance to be an upper echelon player at quarterback in the SEC. Him and Drew Brees remind me a lot of each other,” offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield said. “Measurements, they’re both 5-foot-11, 6-foot and play with a lot of the same pace. Just look at Luke’s throwing motion; it’s very, very, very, very good. Once we get all the other stuff worked out I think you’ll see a guy that will continue to grow.”

Doty is the only quarterback in the room who’s started games at South Carolina, getting thrust into an unenviable situation late into last year.

Subbed in at halftime of the Missouri game, the then-freshman started the final two games of the season and ended the year completing 60.6 percent of passes (43-for-71) for 405 yards, two touchdowns and three picks.

He’d average 5.7 yards per attempt with a quarterback rating of 109.3.

This spring and summer Doty’s done nothing to dissuade the coaching staff he should be the starter entering camp, impressing Satterfield especially with his throwing motion.

“He hears all the rumors that we don’t have a quarterback and he’s a running quarterback and he can run the ball but can’t throw it. Luke Doty can throw it. He has a very natural throwing motion. It’s beautiful,” Satterfield said.

“We’re working on some lower body stuff and we’ll work all that out. He’s a freshman. We can’t say, ‘Are the kids going to trust the process?’ if the coaches won’t. We have to go work every single day and be patient and develop.”

Satterfield and head coach Shane Beamer did mention all four quarterbacks will continue competing throughout fall camp heading into the season opener against Eastern Illinois.

Freshman Colten Gauthier took second team reps in the spring game followed by Connor Jordan, then Jason Brown. Brown, a St. Francis transfer, is the only other passer on the roster who’s started a collegiate game.

In 2019 he completed 62.3 percent of his 403 attempts for 3,084 yards (7.7 yards per attempt) with 28 touchdowns to six picks.

“If that tripod can win us games, it’s going to be the quarterback. Everyone knows in that room if you go out in practice and you are consistent, take care of the ball, move the ball and whoever does that the best is going to be our quarterback. Right now coming out of spring it’s going to be Luke Doty,” Satterfield said.

“Colten, Jason Brown, Connor Jordan all have a chance to fight and compete with him, and we’ll put them in situations to do that, in very hyper competitive situations. If they can do we’ll get rolling.”

Doty’s also been a key leadership piece this offseason, Beamer said, leading player-run practices before players report Thursday and practice begins Friday.

“He has to be that guy for us. Players on our team respect him already and he’s embraced that. He’s worked on that role and leading a lot of the workouts in the summer time that are player-led,” Beamer said. “I’m excited about where Luke is right now, along with the rest of those quarterbacks. They’re all in there competing, trying to make each other better.”