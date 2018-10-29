They ultimately came back to win the game, outscoring the Vols 18-10 in the second half, but the coaching staff is still searching for answers to kick start this offense.

South Carolina’s fallen behind early this year, trailing by double digits in five of the team’s seven games, and did the same Saturday against Tennessee.

No coach likes coaching while trailing, but Will Muschamp’s had to do his fair share early in games this year.

“I don’t know what the answer is,” Muschamp said after the team’s 27-24 comeback win. “We’ve exhausted about every measure we could as far as how we manage our team. We’ll look for faster ways to start the game.”

Also see: Hilinski recaps 'amazing' Gamecocks visit

The Gamecocks have gotten the ball first in every game this season, about half purposefully and the other half losing the coin toss and the opponent deferring until the second half.

Out of seven game-opening drives, the Gamecocks have scored just twice: a touchdown against Coastal Carolina and again against Vanderbilt.

They’ve punted four times—including three three-and-outs with the most recent coming against Tennessee Saturday—and thrown one interception, a pick-six against Georgia.

The Gamecocks are averaging 4.14 plays and 27.4 yards on opening drives, which includes 80- and 75-yard touchdown drives. In SEC games (minus the eight-play, 80-yard drive against Coastal), it’s at 3.5 plays and 18.7 yards.

Also see: Insider breakdown of this weekend's snap count

To change some of the fortunes that come from clunky first drives, the coaching staff could opt to tweak the way the team practices during the team.

With the first drive of games usually scripted for most teams, the Gamecocks usually start installation of that on Thursday, two days before the game, and continue on Friday.

Muschamp said Sunday he and the coaches have talked about moving installation up a day give players more time to practice against the different looks they might get during a game.

“We rep our openers on Thursday and Friday and whether we need to start repping our openers on Wednesday; not something many people do but that’s something maybe we need to do. We talked about that today,” he said. “We’ll continue to exhaust a lot of conversation of what we need to do to get a better start.”

Also see: Insider notes from Saturday's fall ball finale

Whatever changes need to be made, Muschamp knows they probably have to get made quickly.

The Gamecocks have trailed by double digits in the first half of five of their seven games this season, including the last three, and falling behind against an Ole Miss team averaging 38.4 points per game and the conference’s leading passer in Jordan Ta'amu.

A big part to beginning fast is being able to pick up first downs, something that’s been a struggle at times to do starting a game.

They’ve picked up nine first downs on opening drives this season, four of those coming against Coastal Carolina.

“We just have to be able to move the chains a little bit in terms of flipping the field. I think we’ve lost the toss the last four weeks,” Muschamp said. “We just have to move the chains. We have to find some ways.”