Signing Day is always the first chance coaches get to talk publicly about the players they’ve recruited for years and Frank Martin didn’t wait long to heap praise on those two.

Both guards in the class—Jacobi Wright and Devin Carter—signed their national letters of intent (NLI) on the first day of the signing period.

After having these two players committed for the better part of a year, the Gamecocks finally welcomed two of their three 2021 commitments officially into the fold Wednesday.

“Those are two guys who just live and breathe basketball. They’re both leaders. They’re both unbelievable competitors,” Martin said.

“You sit down and visit with them and they’re very soft-spoken young men. They’re very mild in how they express themselves in conversation, but they go on the court and they want to rip your head off. They’re very demanding of their teammates that they do the same.”

Also see: What we learned from baseball's fall scrimmage slate

Wright committed to South Carolina over the summer, picking the Gamecocks over a handful of offers including Winthrop and Tulsa, becoming the lone in-state commitment in the class.

Carter, who played his high school basketball in Miami, reclassified from the 2020 to the 2021 class after a shoulder injury ended his senior season and is in the middle of a prep year at Brewster.

Both played at and are currently playing at powerhouse programs; Wright played at York Prep and is now at Legacy Charter while Carter was at Doral in Miami before transferring to Brewster this season.

“Both guys played high school ball for tremendous high school coaches. They’re prepared for the challenge,” Martin said. “They’re prepared and they’re excited man. They’re excited to be Gamecocks they’ve both been chomping at the bit to say they’re going to play for us.”

Below are Martin’s full comments on both of the Gamecocks’ signees.

Also see: How Gamecock football commits fared this week

Jacobi Wright: “Jacobi is your ultimate point guard. He’s a leader. He uplifts everyone’s talent around him. He’s fearless of the moment. He’s going to be a tremendous addition to our basketball team. He’s very vocal on the basketball court. He’s always looking to help, always looking to do more. He’s a lot of fun. He’s a pitbull. He’s relentless as a competitor.”

Devin Carter: “Unbelievable bloodline. His dad, Anthony Carter, played in the NBA forever and is an assistant coach now. AC works him out. I know what kind of workouts those are. I guess AC really, really drills him hard. Devin responds to it. Devin’s long, he’s in that 6-foot-4 range with long arms and big hands. He fits the profile of guards I like to coach. He’s played point, has played off the ball. He’s recovering from a shoulder injury he suffered his senior year of high school, which is one of the main reasons he went to prep school. We’re excited about him. Another unbelievable competitor that’s a great teammate.

South Carolina has one other commitment in the 2021 class in wing Carlous Williams, but he won’t sign until the spring.