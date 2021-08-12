What Martin learned about his team from summer workouts

Because of COVID, the Gamecocks didn’t reconvene until later in the summer last year and never got a full June or July to work together before the preseason. Now Martin and the team are excited about where they are heading into the preseason.

Frank Martin said since he took over at South Carolina the Gamecocks “always have good summers,” and are relishing this opportunity to actually have a summer session after it was ripped away last year.

Typically, you’re not going to hear a college basketball coach say anything bad about the work a team is putting in over the summer.

“This summer, I’ve been a lot more involved with coaching and teaching than I am in the summer. I’m more of an assistant coach in the summer but I had to because we had too many first-year players. It was like when I got here, my first couple years here. I think it’s been great,” Martin said.

“Approach anyone on our staff from Scott to operations to our academic people and ask, ‘What do you think?’ They’d say, ‘I love these guys.’ It’s a great vibe. It’s a really good vibe. I just hope that helps us connect and win games rather than the alternative, we lived last year and that stinks.”

The Gamecocks’ roster has been completely retooled, bringing in five transfers this offseason: Chico Carter, Josh Gray, James Reese, Erik Stevenson and AJ Wilson.

All but Gray were on campus for the majority of summer workouts, which was imperative to learn Martin’s system and give Martin a sense of what the 2021-22 Gamecocks could look like.

“These guys have a physicality about them that’s pretty good. AJ Wilson’s the closest thing we’ve had to Chris Silva from a physicality inside and athleticism. Wildens is unbelievably physical. Our guards—Stevenson, James Reese—Ta’Quan Woodley; we’re big and strong and physical. I’m excited for that. I like physical teams. The last couple years we lost our physicality.”

They also brought in three freshmen in Devin Carter, Jacobi Wright and Ta’Quan Woodley with the first two getting on campus in June and Woodley joining the next month.

Carter (No. 91) and Wright (No. 114) both finished in the Rivals150 for the 2021 class with Carter one of the highest-rated recruits to enroll since PJ Dozier in 2015 and already making an impact.

“The three freshmen—Ta’Quan has only been here for a week so he’s trying to learn his name again—Jacobi, he’s a leader but he’s trying to adjust to college,” Martin said. “Devin’s really, really good. He’s not the loudest guy. He leads by the way he goes about his business.”

The Gamecocks have a little bit of a lull before players report back in a few weeks as classes begin with the next steps being starting the preseason and molding what the official team will look like.

Developing a leadership hierarchy is another priority with Reese and Stevenson already taking some of the reigns there.

“They love to play, they love to work on their game and they’re willing to speak out loud and let people know what they think. It’s not yelling at them or criticizing them but it’s uplifting. They demand other people are excited too. Wildens (Leveque) has been tremendous,” Martin said. “There’s a nucleolus of guys.”