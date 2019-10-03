Martin’s always been good with calling players by their first names, but it’s getting a little harder this season with three players, all of which go by Mike.

Not with anything on-court right now—he joked there hasn’t even been a headache through the first two practices—but with people’s names.

“I got Maik, M-A-I-K. I got Mike, M-I-K-E. Then I have Micaiah that goes by Mike,” Martin said, chuckling. “So we’re going Mike, Kotsar and Kay.”

That would be walk-on Mike Green, senior forward Maik Kotsar and graduate transfer Micaiah Henry, the latest addition to the Gamecock team before practice started.

Henry committed at the end of May, taking up the team’s final scholarship spot, and arrived in the middle of August. He was a little behind the eight-ball to a degree, jumping in a few months after most of the Gamecock newcomers arrived.

He’s spent the last month trying to get up to speed, and he’s playing well with Martin saying his first two official practices have been “real good.”

“When I watched him on film was he played with a physicality at the rim, which I enjoy,” he said. “I enjoy coaching guys who play with that physicality. He is who I thought he was."

Henry comes to South Carolina by way of Tennessee Tech, where he started 30 games as a redshirt junior while averaging 9.7 points and 4.7 rebounds per game last year. He also shot 57.9 percent from the field as well and drew five fouls per 40 minutes.

Coming to the SEC is still a different animal than the Ohio Valley Conference where he played the last three seasons and Martin’s still seen the fifth-year player have to adjust a little bit in practice.

“He’s been playing for the last four years the majority of the time against teams where everyone’s 6-foot-7 on the front line,” Martin said. “He has to learn how to make quicker decisions because they’re so much size, not just on our team but in SEC games, you don’t have as much time to score when you’re near the rim. You have to make quicker decisions."

Henry is really a unique graduate transfer for Martin, who’s usually picked up graduate transfer pieces in the backcourt instead of the frontcourt. Losing Chris Silva, the Gamecocks needed another seasoned player in the front court to pair alongside Kotsar, who’s entering his senior season.

Through a month of on-court work and now two practices, Henry’s showing he has the skills to play in the paint.

"He’s strong; he plays with aggression. When you throw him the ball, he catches it,” Martin said. “To me, that’s like an epiphany. We had a couple years here where you throw them the ball and guys look at it like, ‘Why are you passing it to me?’ we have to go catch it. They’re throwing it to you. Go get it. He plays strong. That’s my biggest thing. He plays like a graduate transfer. He’s had two real good practices for his first two practices in his first year.”

Henry’s one of three front court players the Gamecocks brought in with the 2019 class, joining Rivals150 player Jalyn McCreary and Wildens Leveque.

Martin raved about both of his freshmen bigs as well, saying they’ve been “ridiculous” when it comes to protecting the paint. They also have Alanzo Frink, who’s a year older and in better shape entering his sophomore season.

“There’s a competitive fight at the rim this year that we haven’t had since I’ve been here. Whether it’s Kotsar, whether it’s Jalyn, whether it’s Wildens, Alanzo, Kay,” Martin said. “It’s unbelievable. There’s a physicality at the rim we haven’t had since I’ve been here. Chris had it, but no one else had it. Carrera had it, Mindaugas had it but he weight 205 pounds. Now we have guys who are 240 pounds playing with a physicality that’s fun.”