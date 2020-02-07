As the Gamecocks put a bow on the class and transition into building the 2020 group, a look at what Will Muschamp had to say on the final five signees.

South Carolina put the finishing touches on the 25-man class Wednesday, inking four players, and the final piece was put in the puzzle Thursday with Jordan Burch finally sending in his NLI.

Jordan Burch, DE

Height/weight: 6-foot-5, 265 pounds

School: Hammond School (S.C.)

Senior info: Under Armor All-American, No. 17 overall player in the country

What Will Muschamp said: "It's a great way to close out our 2020 signing class with Jordan Burch deciding to stay home and play for the University of South Carolina. He is a wonderful person and I'm excited that he will be part of the Gamecock family. We really appreciate his mother, Henri, trusting us and sending her son to the in-state school. Jordan is an explosive athlete, extremely smart and versatile player who can do a lot of things on the football field and I can't wait to coach him."

Also see: Instant analysis from Wednesday's hoops loss

Ger-Cari Caldwell, WR

Height/weight: 6-foot-4, 195 pounds

School: Northwestern (S.C.)

Senior info: 51 receptions, 744 yards, seven TDs, Shrine Bowl participant, 5A All-state team

What Will Muschamp said: “He had an unbelievable senior season. Page Wofford, who was the offensive coordinator at Daniel and went to Northwestern and installed an offense where they threw the ball an awful lot. They do a really nice job throwing it and Ger-Cari ended up with 51 catches and kept coming onto the screen for us in the fall. We got more and more excited about him. Then you meet him and see the type of young man he is and what he stands for…we just hit it off when we met. He came unofficially and came back for an official visit. We’re really excited to add a guy from the Rock Hill area to our football team. Obviously it’s a hot bed of South Carolina football.”

Gilber Edmond, LB

Height/weight: 6-foot-4, 215 pounds

School: Westwood (Fla.)

Senior info: 80 tackles, 22 tackles for loss, 17 sacks, four fumble recoveries, one interception

Also see: Insider notes on Ger-Cari Caldwell's commitment

What Will Muschamp said: “He kind of came on our radar a little late, about two and a half or three weeks ago. I wanted to add another linebacker to our class and he’s about 6-3, 205 (pounds) but can really play in space and can really run. Jeff George is his head coach. In talking with him, he’s the type of young man we want on our football team. we went down and saw him the last couple weeks in January and really felt good about him and were able to know we’ll have a spot available and wanted to extend that.”

Alex Huntley, DL

Height/weight: 6-foot-3, 279 pounds

School: Hammond School (S.C.)

Senior info: Army All-American, Mr. Richland County Player of the Year, 16 tackles (seven sacks) as junior

What Will Muschamp said: “I have a unique relationship with Alex. I saw him as a freshman…at 280 pounds running up and down the field. Obviously with my son Jackson being at Hammond. He’s a big athlete who’s very flexible in his lower body. He’s very powerful in his lower body. I saw him continue to grow and mature there at Hammond. Erik Kimery, the head coach there, does a fantastic job. To watch this guy grow through the process…he’s been raised right and excited about him joining our program. The guy’s the student body president at Hammond. He didn’t enter Hammond until the ninth grade, and that tells you a lot about the type of positive impact he can have on other people and what he’ll do in our locker room. I’m really excited about him.”

ZaQuandre White, RB:

Height/weight: 6-foot-1, 200 pounds

School: Iowa Western Community College

Senior info: NJCAA All-American, 137 rushes for 876 yards (6.4 yards per attempt), 10 touchdowns

Also see: Insider notes on ZaQuandre White's commitment

What Will Muschamp said: “He originally played at North Fort Myers for Ernest Graham, a guy I know extremely well and have a lot of respect for. He thinks a lot of ZaQuandre as a running back. He originally qualified and signed with Florida State out of high school and went through the coaching change when coach Fisher was there and went to coach (Willie) Taggart, and sometimes when you have those transitions you lose some really good football players. I actually talked about Jimbo (Fisher) about ZaQuandre. He really liked his athleticism and him as a young man. He feels like he has tremendous upside. We’re excited to have him. he went out to Iowa Western and did a really nice job out there…he’s a guy who has the type of measureables you want. We’re really excited to add a size and speed athlete to our football team. He’s certainly going to help us there.”

The Gamecocks are currently rated as the No. 22 overall recruiting class in the country.

“We signed four really good players today,” Muschamp said, before Burch's signing Thursday. “I’m excited about continuing to improve our roster and continuing to create the quality we need to have in our league. There’s no doubt we helped ourselves today.”