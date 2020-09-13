“We’ll continue to work through that tonight and into tomorrow and even look at Tuesday’s practice. We don’t officially start on Tennessee until Thursday.”

The most talked about battle offensively this training camp will continue this week and Muschamp said he and Mike Bobo haven’t come to a conclusion on which player will be

No decision has been made yet, but it looks like the Gamecocks’ quarterback competition is coming to a head.

The Gamecocks are coming off their third and final scrimmage of training camp Saturday where Muschamp said both candidates for the starting job, Collin Hill and Ryan Hilinski, played “extremely well.”

Muschamp said the short-term plan in the competition will be to meet with offensive coordinator Mike Bobo Sunday night or early Monday to talk about the position and where things stand, knowing a decision is looming.

“Mike wanted to go back and look at some things tonight that we’ve done through training camp. We’ve already game-planned Tennessee,” Muschamp said. “We’re going back through some things tonight. As we work into this week, we’ll introduce Tennessee to our team on Thursday. I wouldn’t say there’s any one thing; it’s the totality of the competition."

In 18 career games Hill completed 60.7 percent of his passes for 3,323 yards (7.7 yards per attempt) with 23 touchdowns to 11 interceptions under Bobo at Colorado State before transferring to Columbia this offseason.

Hilinski, the incumbent, started the last 11 games of the season in 2019 where he threw for 2,357 yards, completing 58.1 percent of his passes, with 11 touchdowns and five picks.

Muschamp mentioned Hill being the player of the day in the team’s second scrimmage and Hilinski player of the day in the first.

He didn’t announce a player of the day Sunday night after scrimmage No. 3, but mentioned how pleased he was with both quarterbacks and the offense as a whole.

“Both quarterbacks played extremely well, both Ryan and Collin,” Muschamp said. “Both guys did a really nice job. Both guys command the offense. Our first six possessions offensively we had five touchdowns, so that says a lot there.”

The Gamecocks have a lift and meetings day Monday before a practice Tuesday and another off day Wednesday before beginning installation for Tennessee.

Muschamp didn’t say whether or not a decision will be made before Thursday, but that’s when the Gamecocks usually begin divvying up reps to starters versus backups.