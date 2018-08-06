GamecockCentral.com

What Rico Dowdle's done to prevent injuries this season
Rico Dowdle walked into the media room at Williams-Brice Monday afternoon and immediately blurted out, “Man, it’s cold in here,” as he walked in front of the backdrop to answer questions.In reality...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news