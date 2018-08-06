Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-08-06 15:27:48 -0500') }} football Edit

What Rico Dowdle's done to prevent injuries this season

Collyn Taylor • GamecockCentral.com
@collynptaylor
GamecockCentral.com

Rico Dowdle walked into the media room at Williams-Brice Monday afternoon and immediately blurted out, “Man, it’s cold in here,” as he walked in front of the backdrop to answer questions.In reality...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}