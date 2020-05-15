“Rosendo looks good. Rosendo’s my boy. He’s put in a lot of work to get his weight down. He’s eating right. He’s got abs,” Jones said, smiling. “When ‘Sendo got here he didn’t have abs. to see him have abs and for him to be in good spirits and look good, it’s amazing. He’s doing a really good job as well.”

Ernest Jones enrolled with Rosendo Louis Jr. as part of the 2018 class and, for as far back as he can remember, Louis Jr. didn’t have abs.

The new abs speak to a few wholesale changes Louis Jr.’s made this offseason, according to his teammates and coaches, as he tries to see the field a little more.

Louis was one of the first big flips Will Muschamp got on the recruiting trail, decommitting from Florida State on the December National Signing Day, but since then he’s struggled to see the field in two seasons.

He’s battled a few injuries over his time so far, but his biggest thing’s been getting his weight under control to be able to make an impact at the college level with just seven games played in and 15 tackles.

To make sure his playing goals happen, he’s devoting himself a little more than he normally did to the nutrition program and it’s paying dividends as he heads into his redshirt sophomore season.

“Rosendo Louis has gotten his weight right, and is at the best he's been in shape as far as moving around,” Will Muschamp said. “Just watching him in the offseason program, he's been committed to the nutrition part of it and understanding that part.”

Right now he’s listed at 245 pounds at the start of spring practice, which is down five pounds from his 250 pounds he was listed at last season.

It might not seem like a lot, but he’s been adding muscle as well.

And with that added muscle and slimmer figure, his teammates and coaches are noticing a difference.

Before spring practice was canceled, Louis Jr. was making a big impact on the field and has the ability to play a few different spots on the field; he can back up Jones at the middle linebacker spot or play a little SAM as well.

“Rosendo’s had a good spring for three days he’s gotten his weight down and is moving much better,” defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson said. “That’s always been his issue, but I’ve been pleased with his progress and how he’s continued to come on for us."

The Gamecocks defense loses a few pieces—having to replace two defensive tackles, a BUCK, a safety and a linebacker—but is returning seven starters from last season and a host of guys like Zacch Pickens, Jammie Robinson, Rick Sandidge and J.J. Enagbare who played valuable snaps last year.



“I don’t want to say too much but I’m excited,” Jones said. “We still have a lot of work to do, but the progress is coming along. It’s coming along well and coming along quicker than expected for some guys.”