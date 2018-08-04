GamecockCentral.com

But one duo may be seeing a lot of time together on the field in what Muschamp called the team’s “best personnel grouping,” with Bryson Allen-Williams and DJ Wonnum playing opposite each other up front.

That means changing up formations and personnel groupings over the course of a game to make sure offenses can’t key on one specific thing to try and exploit.

If Will Muschamp’s said it once, he’s said it a million times: South Carolina’s defense has to be multiple in what it does.

“We’ll be able to have two hard edges with two big guys, physical, violent guys on the edges,” Muschamp said. “I think it’s going to be good for us that we can set better edges on the perimeter throw game as far as the bubbles and quick screens and such.”

In the Gamecocks’ base defensive package, Wonnum is slotted in at the starting BUCK spot, South Carolina’s do-it-all position, with Allen-Williams the leading candidate to start at the SAM linebacker spot.

That would put them playing likely on opposite sides of the field with them both having the ability to rush the passer or drop back in coverage. Wonnum’s been playing BUCK since he stepped on campus and bounced around playing some end as well.

Allen-Williams is probably the most versatile player in the Gamecock front seven, having the ability to play linebacker, on the line or at the BUCK spot as well.

“It’s a lot of pressure,” Wonnum said. “Me and Bryson are versatile and can play almost any position. With both of us being on the field they can’t really look at one guy, they have to look at both of us.”

The two have been playing together for the last two seasons, although last year was cut short after Allen-Williams had shoulder surgery that kept him out of the last 10 games.

But just because Allen-Williams hasn’t played in almost a year, his impact hasn’t diminished. He’s been able to teach younger players like Wonnum about the position, and now he’ll be able to suit up and play with them again soon.

“Just handling being in the moment and not worrying about anything outside of football,” Wonnum said about what Allen-Williams has taught him.

For Wonnum, this could be a breakout year for him in his third season at South Carolina. After compiling almost 60 tackles and 13 tackles for loss, he could be poised to anchor the Gamecock defense line.

This has been a big offseason for him, he’s said, saying he’s working on his coverage skills to make sure he can defend in the flats like a linebacker can.

“D.J. is really challenging to improve his strength,” Muschamp said. “When you get separation, some of the 300 plus pound guys that have more girth on them, to be able to hold the point of attack, continuing to work on those things, work on space coverage with him.”