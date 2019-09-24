That changed this week with Jamyest Williams putting his name in the transfer portal.

The last two seasons, after four games, it’s become commonplace to see players deciding to transfer to keep their redshirt year. Before this year, it’s something South Carolina didn’t have to deal with.

When college football first announced its new redshirt rule before the start of last season, it didn’t take long for players to start using it to their advantage.

“I think it’s something you just have to live with,” Muschamp said. “It’s part of where we are in college football right now.”

Williams came into South Carolina as a four-star prospect and started 13 of his 23 career games. He’s battled injuries his first two years on campus with 86 career tackles and three interceptions.

Through four games, he had an average defensive grade of 47 but was coming off his best grade-wise game of the season with a 72.1 against Missouri.

“He just wants another opportunity in a another situation,” Muschamp said. “We support him 100 percent and loved coaching Jam. We’re moving forward.”

With his departure, the Gamecocks are now down a man in the secondary for the remaining eight games of the year.

Williams didn’t start last game, which likely means the same starting lineup—RJ Roderick and J.T. Ibe—will be out there on the back end this weekend against Kentucky.

After those two, though, things get a lot thinner.

They have Jamel Cook, who’s only played in one game since transferring in last season with one tackle, but it’s been hard for him to see the field.

Jammie Robinson and Shilo Sanders also took reps at safety during preseason camp and Israel Mukuamu played safety the first two weeks of the season.

The coaches could opt to play him on the back end, utilizing his long, 6-foot-4 frame which means they’d need someone else to step in at corner. If that is the option, it’d likely be AJ Turner or a freshman taking over at that spot.

“Israel played safety against North Carolina and Charleston Southern and he’ll continue to rep,” Muschamp said. “He always reps back there and helps us back there. John (Dixon), Cam Smith emergence has come on. I think he had a really good day this morning. AJ’s gotten healthy so he’s another guy who will be back in the fold at the corner position. It’s always about the four or five guys out there.”

Williams’s name officially entered the transfer portal this morning. His teammates found out this morning about his decision.

“I just wished him the best,” Jaycee Horn said. “We didn’t get too deep into it. He’s a grown man; he can make his own decisions. I just hope he plays good where he goes.”