GamecockCentral.com

Bentley had 20 starts worth of game film to sift through before the start of spring practice, and the two did and found one thing they wanted to focus on before Bentley’s senior season.

So, with the starting quarterback discussion already out of the way, Werner and Jake Bentley got to work.

When Dan Werner stepped in as South Carolina’s new quarterbacks coach, he inherited an incumbent quarterback with 13 career wins that had already molded himself into the team’s permanent starter.

“I’m just trying to clean up some mechanical stuff and some accuracy stuff,” Bentley said. “Coach Werner came in and dissected everything and that’s what we found, just some footwork stuff here and there that we have to clean up.”

Also see: Insider notes, observations about Day 2 of the SC Pro-Am

Bentley had some accuracy issues through his sophomore year, his full season as a starter. He saw his completion percentage dip from 65.8 percent in seven starts his freshman year to 62.2 in his sophomore season.

He also threw 12 interceptions his sophomore year, up from four his first year as a starter.

The new footwork hasn’t been tested in a game yet this season but he’s working on it through the Gamecocks’ player-run practices while throwing to receivers so it’ll be ready once fall camp starts.

“(Werner’s) thing is you have to get that down during the summer. You’re not going to be able to just go out there on game day and be as connected as you need to,” Bentley said. “We’ve been really grinding this summer in throwing sessions and trying to get that timing down and being ready to go.”

Also see: Which players are the most intriguing this season?

Now that Bentley’s been working on his improved footwork, he’s hoping it’ll help him cut down on some errant throws and interceptions this season.

If he does that, then it may help the Gamecocks catapult themselves into a few bigger wins next season. Last year in bigger, primetime games the Gamecock offense struggled to consistently put up points.

This year, the Gamecocks are guaranteed at least one marquee game early in the season with Week 2’s matchup with Georgia on CBS at 3:30 p.m.

“I think it’s just a learning experience. It’s a deal where you learn form it and you grow from it. You can’t change the past but you can definitely learn from it,” he said. “I could care less if I throw four interceptions as long as we win the game. That’s all I really care about. We have to find ways to win those games.”

Also see: Our insiders take a look at the toughest games this season

Coming into his junior year Bentley will be asked to do more than he’s ever done in offensive coordinator Bryan McClendon’s faster offense with Dan Werner’s RPO-based scheme.

Every play he’ll have to make a handful of decisions quickly, something head coach Will Muschamp said suits Bentley and his game.

“He processes extremely well and he processes extremely fast,” he said. “We need to accentuate what he does well and continue to play better around him.”