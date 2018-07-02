GamecockCentral.com

While the offense is getting used to running those types of plays in practice, the defense is getting added reps learning how to defend those for when teams run them during the year.

The buzzword for South Carolina’s offense this offseason is pretty easy: RPO. It’s one of the biggest and newest wrinkles in Bryan McClendon and Dan Werner’s offense, but it also has some implications on the defensive side of the ball, too.

“Everybody plays their assignment,” linebacker TJ Brunson said. “We play run first. Linebackers play run first. Besides our keys, it’s something for the DBs.”



RPOs, or run-pass options, give an offense the choice of handing the ball off or pulling it back and throwing it based on what the defense is showing pre- and post-snap.

With receivers running different route trees depending on secondary coverage and plenty of different directions for an offense to go, it puts a lot of stress of a defense.

The key, like Brunson said, is for the front seven to play run first and let the secondary handle any route combinations the offense might throw at them. It can be difficult, BUCKs coach Mike Peterson said, but the goal is to get an offense out of its RPO rhythm early.

“In my opinion,” he said, “if you can find a way to get a negative play on that RPO sometimes you can eliminate teams running it over and over.”

RPOs are designed to exploit mismatches for an offense. For example, if a quarterback sees man-to-man coverage on the outside and a matchup he likes, then he’ll pull the ball and try to get it to that side of the field.

For Peterson and the rest of the coaching staff, their main teaching point when going against an RPO-based offense is to have players get in position and lined up quickly so they can see the matchups on the field and be better prepared to realign a defense.

“Getting lined up fast,” Peterson said. “Usually when the guy’s not lined up they flip the ball out there or they pull the ball. If you get lined up, a lot of times you can see or have an idea that it may be coming.”