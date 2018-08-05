GamecockCentral.com

It’s an identity they fully plan on adopting this season as the defense continues to evolve and get better at the areas that plagued them at times last year.

The Gamecocks have lived on the principles of bend but don’t break, giving up yards in the middle of the field but buckling when they get backed up near their goal line.

Every year, teams and position groups develop and maintain different personalities and styles of play. It’s unique to each team and each side of the ball, but for South Carolina’s defense it’s been the same story the last two seasons.

“The next evolution is to be dominant. We want to be dominant in key situations,” defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson said. “We have to get off the field on third down. We have to play great in the red area and force them to kick field goals. That’s very important to our ball. If we’re doing that…then we’ll have a really good defense.”

Also see: What Robinson said in his Saturday availability

The Gamecocks ranked 44th nationally last season, giving up over 367 yards per game last year but were in the top 25 in points allowed per game with 20.7. That means they gave up their fair share of yards but didn’t allow points off other team’s red zone trips, forcing field goals instead of allowing touchdowns.

Of the 48 times the defense was backed up inside their own 20-yard line, they only allowed a touchdown 52 percent of the time.

The next step for Robinson and a Gamecock defense that returns six starters and a wealth of players that played significant snaps last season is getting off the field earlier.

"Third down is a key situation,” Robinson said. “I’ve never seen anything bad happen to the defense sitting on the sidelines. The only time something bad has happened to us is when we’re on the field. So we have to get off the field on third down.”

Also see: Some takeaways from South Carolina's first preseason practice

Last season Gamecock opponents converted 39.8 percent of third downs last season, which ranks ninth in the SEC and 76th nationally.

So it’ll be up to the Gamecocks to tighten up on third down, but one of the things they already do could help with that.

South Carolina’s one of the nation’s best teams at forcing turnovers, something that could keep the defense out of having to play backed up in its own end.

Last year South Carolina ranked first in the SEC—ninth in the country—in takeaways and 13th national (second in the SEC behind Alabama) in turnover margin.

Getting the ball off opponents could help the Gamecocks ending drives in the middle of the field and not let opponents get deep into their territory.

“The bend but don’t break came from us doing pretty good and us finishing drives with that bend-but-don’t break attitude,” T.J. Brunson said. “But this year with more experience we’ll finish drives earlier. I think as a result of that, the defense will look a lot better.”

Also see: Quick recruiting scoop on Jaydon Hill

The Gamecocks do return six starters on defense, including four in the front seven. They also have 15 other lettermen returning on that side of the ball that contributed last season.

With a lot of experience returning, it could mean another step forward for South Carolina’s defense.

“We want to dominate,” Bryson Allen-Williams said. “We’re taking everything step by step and day by day. if we dominate today, dominate tomorrow, dominate next week ,everything else will take care of itself.”