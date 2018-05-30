GamecockCentral.com

The Gamecocks have been inconsistent trying to figure out how to produce with out him and are hoping he’ll be able to make an impact in this weekend’s regional at East Carolina.

Every team has a player that usually makes things click. For the Gamecocks, that guy is TJ Hopkins who’s been the team’s table setter all year despite being in and out of the lineup.

“I compare him to almost having a point guard,” head coach Mark Kingston said. “You take a point guard out of the lineup it changes everything around him: it changes the offense, it changes the defense and it changes the plays you can run. With him, he’s so multi-faceted. He brings speed, he brings power; he’s a great table setter.”

Hopkins is listed as day-to-day and has been used primarily as a defensive substitute over the last few weekends. He’s only taken one at-bat over the last nine games, lining a two-run single against Texas A&M.

If he isn’t able to go, Noah Campbell will have to step in like he has the last nine games.

Campbell, who’s started in left field in SEC play since Hopkins’s injury, has hit safely over his last nine games and is hitting .363 with three RBI.

He’s also walked twice and has reached safely in 16 of his 38 plate appearances, getting on base like Hopkins—who has a team best on-base percentage of .448.

“That’s what TJ did so well,” Campbell said. “When he’s in the lineup, you instantly feel it because he’s going to be on base. He steals bases and can use his speed. I have a lot of same abilities he has, I just need to be able to get on base to try and do what he did.”

In his freshman season, Campbell’s hitting .280 with seven stolen bases. In 40 starts he’s hit primarily at the designated hitter spot before transitioning to left field where he’s played the last nine games.

If Hopkins can’t start this weekend in the NCAA Tournament, Campbell will likely see his time there. It’s nothing new for Campbell, who played a little outfield in summer ball but mostly in the middle infield.

He’s taken some reps there but started focusing on that more during the middle of the season and it’s paying off.

“That was when TJ was healthy. I was just getting reps so I could go in,” he said. “I have a chance to help the team out there and go out there and try my best.”

Regardless of if Hopkins can play, the junior outfielder has been a big help to young players like Campbell.

The freshman said he likes to impact the game with his speed and has spent the last year learning from Hopkins and is using that to get the most out of this opportunity.

“TJ’s really not that outspoken but watching him play, that’s a huge advantage to have as a freshman who’s similar to you in athleticism, going out there and using it,” Campbell said. “It’s been awesome to watch him.”

