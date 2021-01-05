The Gamecocks needed to either retain or bring in new offensive skill players, and Muse's advanced stats show his return gives them just that.

Tight ends coach Erik Kimrey hinted at Muse's return during his announcement press conference, and it became official Monday, giving the Gamecocks a viable weapon offensively for Shane Beamer.

South Carolina got good news Monday night with Nick Muse officially announcing his plans to return to Columbia for his final year of eligibility.

For starters, Muse caught 30 passes for 425 yards and was responsible for 17.1 percent of all receptions and 22.7 percent of all receiving yards on the team.

Since 2000 there have only been three seasons where a tight end caught for more yards—Hayden Hurst in 2016 and 17 and Jared Cook in 2008—and it ties him for fifth for receptions by a tight end in a single season.

Only Hurst, Cook and Kyle Markway have more in one year and all of those years had a full 12-game slate.

But Muse this year turned into one of the most reliable weapons at tight end not just at South Carolina but in the SEC.

Muse finished the 2020 season with a PFF grade of 76.2, the fourth-highest offensive grade on the team, and averaged 14.2 yards per reception which was fourth-best on the team and sixth in the SEC among qualifying tight ends.

He was a favorite target of both Collin Hill and Luke Doty, becoming a go-to player late in the year, and quarterbacks had a whopping 117.2 passer rating when targeting Muse.

It was best on the team and the 10th-best in the SEC among tight ends and whoever the quarterback is for the 2021 season will have a reliable option at tight end to throw to.

He was targeted 40 times and caught 30 passes for a 75 percent completion percentage, which is good for eighth in the SEC among the same group of tight ends.

Despite some struggles in the passing game, especially later in the year, Muse also turned into an incredibly explosive player with the fourth-most explosive plays offensively (10) behind Kevin Harris, Deshaun Fenwick and Shi Smith.

Of the Gamecocks' 2,029 yards gained by explosive plays, Muse was responsible for 238 of those, roughly 12 percent.

Muse coming back gives the Gamecocks a seasoned player who's played in the SEC and a receiving threat with a group of receivers and tight ends that are inexperienced.

An offense in desperate need of an explosive threat has one of the biggest downfield threat coming back to try and will give the Gamecocks an option to scheme around for offensive coordinator Mike Bobo.