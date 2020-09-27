GamecockCentral - What Muschamp, players said about muffed punt

There was a miscommunication between Robinson and fellow sophomore Cam Smith, who didn’t get out of the way as the ball hit him in the back of the leg, allowing Tennessee to regain possession and essentially end the game.

Tennessee's punter hit a low, bouncing, rugby-style punt returner Jammie Robinson opted not to field, instead making what the Gamecocks dub a poison call , which signals the other players to avoid the ball.

After getting a crucial stop with two minutes left and trailing by four, a special teams disaster cost South Carolina a chance to win the game.

"When it’s in a rugby situation, which it was, that ball bounces around and it’s an unfortunate bounce for us and we gotta get it communicated better, we gotta coach it better,” Muschamp said. “That’s something we have worked on in camp but obviously not enough so we’ll go back and look at it.”

Also see: Instant analysis from the loss

The Gamecocks practice those types of punts in practice, and Muschamp said after the miscue they'll go back and revisit it again this week.

Smith and Robinson's miscue meant the Gamecocks offense, which had already put up 20 second-half points, wouldn't get a chance to go out there with about 1:20 left on the clock with the chance to win the game.

“I’m over there ready to roll, what an opportunity in your first start to try to put together a one minute drive to win the game, but there’s a lot of plays in the game,” Hill said.

“I’m not in special teams stuff so I’m really not going to comment on the play. I don’t know how we handle that stuff. It’s unfortunate but like I said earlier there’s a lot of plays in the game,” Hill said. “For me, I can’t turn the ball over. I turned the ball over and gave up points and you can’t do that.”

On the play, Smith was away from Robinson, handling his typical blocking duties when the ball bounced towards him, nicking his foot and making it a live play.

“I saw the poison call. He was in the heat of the moment and he was blocking," Ernest Jones said. "I can see where he didn’t hear it and the ball hit him.”

Also see: Insider notes from today's baseball scrimmage

The play came after the Gamecocks opted to kick a field goal instead of going for it on a fourth down near the red zone to put them down just four.

The defense did its job, shutting the Vols down near midfield, but an unconventional play voided them of a shot to win the game.

“It happens. Stuff like that happens," J.J. Enagbare said. We just gotta recover and come together and bounce back next week."

The Gamecocks (0-1) now have to regroup quickly with a road game against No. 5 Florida next on the docket.

“You gotta show up tomorrow and be ready to work," Hill said.