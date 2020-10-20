Fast forward 14 days to Oct. 18 and the Gamecocks are 2-2, fresh off an upset over an Auburn team that was ranked 15th coming into Saturday's game, with the path to at minimum a .500 record coming into view.

On Oct.4, the Gamecocks were 0-2 and reeling after seeing two very winnable games slip through their fingers and trying to find a way to even break even this year.

What a difference two weeks can make for South Carolina and the football program.

Two weeks ago the Gamecocks were projected to go 4-6 and now ESPN's FPI thinks the Gamecocks will win 4.7 games, rounding up to think the Gamecocks will split their remaining six games.

That is in part because of the Gamecocks' good play the last two weeks but also a few more games on the schedule looking much more winnable than they did a few weeks ago.

Currently the Gamecocks have over a 50 percent chance to win three games left on their schedule, all three immediately off the bye week:

Nov. 7 against No. 7 Texas A&M: 52.6 percent win probability

Nov. 14 at Ole Miss: 56.1 percent win probability

Nov. 21 against Missouri: 72.8 percent win probability

The A&M probability has dipped a little since the Aggies have won their last two games, including one over Florida, but the Ole Miss and Missouri percentages have gone up in the last two weeks.

The other three games the Gamecocks have are all projected losses:

Oct. 24 at LSU: 28.2 percent win probability

Nov. 28 against Georgia: 17.4 percent win probability

Dec. 5 at Kentucky: 42.1 percent win probability

The LSU chance has dipped in the last two weeks, from 29.1 to 28.2 percent, as has the Kentucky chance to win, down from 48.7 to 42.1 after the Wildcats dismantled both Mississippi State and Tennessee.

The Georgia game actually has increased to 17.4 percent, up from the 13.8 it was at two weeks ago.

Regardless of the numbers, though, LSU while talented hasn't looked like world beaters just yet and the Gamecocks should have a chance in most of their six remaining games this season.

Right now the Gamecocks' strength of record is 30th-best in the country and they are ranked inside the top 25 in ESPN's offensive (22) and defensive (25) efficiencies this season.