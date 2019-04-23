What the Gamecocks are getting in newest infielder commit
SOUTH CAROLINA GAMECOCKS BASEBALL When Shane Shifflett arrived at the State College of Florida in the fall, he was fresh off a freshman year at Florida where he went with the Gators to the College ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news