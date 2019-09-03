Muschamp addressed the changes Tuesday with the biggest changes being Donell Stanley bumping back to the center spot and Jordan Rhodes coming in at left guard. There’s still a two-man battle at right guard with Eric Douglas and Jovaughn Gwyn battling there.

The changes Will Muschamp promised this week on the offensive line are officially coming now.

“We’re just trying to figure it out. We’re moving around and putting some guys in position we’re more comfortable with," Stanley said. “We’re going to go with the best five guys this week.”

Stanley slides in for Hank Manos, who’s started the last two games at center, coming back to the middle of the line after playing the spot almost all of last season.

It means Manos will likely be the backup at that spot moving forward with Douglas also an option to snap as well.

Muschamp didn’t address either tackle spot; Sadarius Hutcherson started at left tackle with Dylan Wonnum opposite him against North Carolina.

Douglas made his first start last week at right guard, edging out Gwyn for the spot, but the likelihood Gwyn sees a few more snaps this week against Charleston Southern is high.

“Hank (Manos) will still be in the mixture there,” Muschamp said of the center position. “We need to get Jovaughn Gwyn at right guard as far as that’s concerned.”

If the lineup holds, Rhodes is scheduled to make his first career start as a redshirt sophomore, playing the majority of his time last season on special teams.

He was listed as Stanley’s backup at left guard entering the season and Stanley has high hopes for a relatively unproven lineman.

“Jordan, he’s a strong guy. We knew Jordan had potential to play,” Stanley said. “It’s more of a mental thing. If we can get him going and build up his confidence it’ll be good for us.”

It might take a minute, Stanley said, for Rhodes to get that confidence because a player could do so many good things in practice but needs to see it in a game to really start building some steam behind him.



“Just reps, more reps and dominating,” he said. “Once he feels that success, especially in a game situation, it’ll motivate him to do it consistently.”

The Gamecocks are “on schedule and on point,” Muschamp said to kick off at noon against Charleston Southern despite Hurricane Dorian barreling up the coast. Charleston Southern is practicing this week in Columbia.