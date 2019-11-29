Before the two teams square off in the annual rivalry game, here's a look at a few things to look for at Williams-Brice.

It's a chance for South Carolina to put a major dent in the Tigers' playoff chances, although ESPN's FPI is giving the Gamecocks a less than 10 percent chance to pull off the upset.

The Gamecocks are about 24 hours away from kicking off their final game of the season Saturday at noon against Clemson.

Can the Gamecocks slow down Clemson's offense?

It's a task easier said than done currently with the Tigers ranking third in total offense (543.1 yards/game) eighth in rushing offense (260.5 yards/game) and 28th in passing offense (282.5 yards/game).

The Tigers have a bevy of future NFL talent at quarterback and the skill spots and with the offense struggling, the Gamecocks can't afford to get in a shootout with their rival.

Getting big plays from Javon Kinlaw, Ernest Jones and the entirety of the secondary will go a long way in determining how good of a shot South Carolina has Saturday.



Will the extra game prep pay off?

Muschamp's mentioned over the last two weeks the Gamecocks getting a few extra days during the bye week to begin installation on the game plan for the Clemson game. The big question is how much will it actually pay off?

The Gamecocks should feel really comfortable with their plan entering the game and it'll be interesting to see how well they execute, especially offensively, early on with so much prep time.

How will the offensive line changes impact the run game?

Muschamp said there are changes coming on the offensive line after back to back lackluster performances against App State and Texas A&M. South Carolina could start Jakai Moore at right tackle, Dylan Wonnum at left tackle and bump Sadarius Hutcherson to left guard.

The Gamecocks will need to have a strong run game if they want to keep the ball away from Clemson's offense and it starts with improved line play and more production from Rico Dowdle and Tavien Feaster.

Life without Bryan Edwards

Edwards is likely out this week after having his knee scoped during the bye wee, which effectively ends his career at South Carolina. It also leaves a gaping hole in the Gamecocks' offense.

Edwards is the only real deep threat currently on the team and the most explosive player offensively, which puts an added burden on guys like Shi Smith, Xavier Legette and Chavis Dawkins to make up for his absence.

Getting any kind of explosiveness from that trio would be a huge bonus to get any kind of offensive consistency.

Can they change the momentum during a game?

One of the biggest reasons the Gamecocks won five straight against their arch rival was seizing some momentum with turnovers, and that'll need to happen again if they want to pull the upset.

In four wins this year, they have a plus-7 turnover margin compared to a minus-3 margin in the seven losses. Turnovers go a long way in determining how well the Gamecocks play because it usually gives the offense a short field, which they'll likely need against the Tigers.