GamecockCentral - What to watch for on 4th of July (from a recruiting standpoint)

South Carolina has had a busy last couple of weeks on the recruiting trail and for the avid follower of recruiting there are a couple of storylines to continue to pay attention to between the Columbia Crafts brews and hot dogs on Saturday.

We are continuing to track a potential decision from Marion (S.C.) three-star defensive lineman T.J. Sanders who said earlier his week that a decision would be coming "real soon."

Sanders subsequently named a final four on Thursday that included South Carolina, N.C. State, Vanderbilt and West Virginia. Those four programs have recruited him the hardest and he's been a priority target for the Gamecocks since they offered in March.

Gamecock Central will still be paying attention to his social media accounts for a potential decision during the holiday weekend.

One South Carolina target definitely has a commitment planned for July 4 in Opelousas (La.) three-star wide receiver Keon Coleman.

The 6-foot-4, 188-pound Coleman has a final three of Oklahoma, Kansas and South Carolina.

While Oklahoma was originally considered the team to beat, Kansas has picked up a string of Futurecast predictions for the two-sport (football and basketball) star on Friday.

Are the Gamecocks a long shot here? Probably so, but we'll be paying attention just in case he pulls a shocker.