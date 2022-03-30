What We Learned From Shane Beamer's Press Conference

We've officially reached the halfway point of the Spring Practice Schedule and Head Coach Shane Beamer had a short press conference on Tuesday to give a few updates. He seemed pleased about the recent Coaches Clinic the Gamecocks hosted this past weekend, along with a few notable recruiting visitors and he also took time to wish Dawn Staley and the WBB team good luck in Minneapolis for the Final Four. The overall feel from the press conference was that Spring Practice has been productive, yet a few guys are getting "banged up here and there with nothing major", so lots of different guys are getting reps at major positions.

Attention To Detail

Football is often a game of very thin margins, and Coach Beamer revealed that a lot of the recent practices have been focused on some of those margins with acute attention to detail. "Today was short-yardage/goal-line day... So many of those critical moments showed up last year in games good and bad, whether it be against Florida where our defense stopped Florida on a 3rd and 1 and a 4th and 1,...[or] some short-yardage situations we didn't convert against Kentucky offensively...so we're emphasizing the importance of all those situations." Beamer said in his opening statement about the 7th Spring practice.

Infectious Energy

Like nearly every prospect I've talked to lately has mentioned, Beamer took time to praise his team for the energy they've brought to practice. "Love the physicality that we're practicing with and the energy that we're practicing with. We've had so many high school prospects and coaches...we had some out there today for the 3rd time...the one thing they all comment on...is the energy at practice." Perhaps some of that energy is due to an established culture this time around at Beamer and many on the team's second year of Spring Practice. Beamer speculated on the difference that's made. "I think the biggest thing is the players know what to expect...there's no feeling your way through...the way that we expect our players to practice, the speed, the energy, the effort, the physicality, the toughness...we haven't had to crank them up and tell them that; if anything we've had to slow them down a little because they're really getting after it."

QBs Behind The QB1

Coach Beamer also addressed the QB room for a bit, and more specifically, what the room looks like behind presumed starter Spencer Rattler. "Luke Doty's doing more and more [as he recovers from his injury]...he's pretty much out there doing everything. Then Braden Davis obviously is new and making progress and Colton [Gauthier] has made a lot of progress since last season...between [those guys] along with Spencer [Rattler], they're all getting a ton of work and reps in...I'm eager to see those guys in a scrimmage situation on Saturday." Beamer later went on to explain what the Saturday scrimmage might look like. "We'll play it like a game and have a lot of driving the ball in the open field but also make sure we have enough structured situations." Some of those structured situations might include 3rd down work, 2-min offense or goal-line work, etc.

Earlier this offseason, many expected Luke Doty might transfer with the arrival of Spencer Rattler, but as we mentioned last week, he seems to be embracing the challenge. "They've been great for each other...I mean Luke came in...became the quarterback in [a number of] tough situations...so really he's still young and doesn't have a lot of experience so to be able to talk to and learn from Spencer who does have a ton of experience...is really beneficial for Luke and Luke's knowledge of this offense has certainly been beneficial for Spencer." Beamer said of the relationship between the probable QB1 and QB2 for the 2022-23 season.

Extra Reps