GamecockCentral.com takes a post-spring practice look at each position on the roster. Today we break down the secondary.

South Carolina's spring saw the emergence of freshman cornerback Israel Mukuamu in the secondary, but the Gamecocks exit camp still looking for standouts, particularly at safety.

Senior Steven Montac is the most proven performer at safety and is a likely starter, but injuries kept other potential contributors from going through spring practice at full strength.

Jamyest Williams was the team's top nickelback last season, but Will Muschamp mentioned a move to safety for the sophomore, who could bring a ball-hawking presence to the position. Former walk-on Javon Charleston also took reps with the first team this spring, but will likely be pushed by Williams.

With Williams out for the entire spring while recovering from shoulder surgery, and now possibly making that position switch, the Gamecocks were in search for a nickel throughout the spring.

Senior Keisean Nixon proved to be the best option at the position, but is also one of the team's top two cornerbacks (along with fellow starter Rashad Fenton), which presents a bit of a conundrum.

Mukuamu, who enrolled early to go through spring practice, quickly impressed with his length and coverage ability as one of the team's top cornerbacks. With a strong summer in the weight room, the 6-foot-4, 196-pounder could allow the staff the option of sliding Nixon to the nickelback spot in that package while still playing corner in the base 4-3, which is what they opted to do in the spring game.

A nagging hamstring injury to cornerback Tavyn Jackson limited the redshirt freshman from showing what all he could do, though he's drawn strong reviews from Muschamp in the past. The staff is also high on redshirt freshman safety Jaylin Dickerson, who missed all of last season after undergoing shoulder surgery, and was in a non-contact yellow jersey all spring. Those two, if healthy, should factor heavily into the two-deep conversation as well.

Freshman early enrollee R.J Roderick will also play this season, Muschamp has said.

Looking ahead, senior grad transfer J.T. Ibe will join the mix this summer and will likely factor in at safety while freshman four-star signee Jaycee Horn is going to be hard to keep off the field at cornerback.

As always, Muschamp and defensive coordinator Travaris Robinson will crosstrain their players in the secondary in order to always have the best combination of players on the field at any given time. That aspect plus the injuries make it difficult to project the Gamecocks exact two-deep, but the staff should have as much talent to work with in the secondary as it has since they arrived and probably more.