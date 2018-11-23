Muschamp, who’s faced Venables both early in his career and recently, has noticed that, regardless of the circumstances, his defenses are always good and always play hard.

Will Muschamp’s history coaching against Brent Venables goes back almost a decade, but one thing about the Clemson defensive coordinator’s style has stuck with him.

“You turn the tape on and whatever strengths they may play to, the biggest compliment I can give him is his guys play hard,” Muschamp said. “They are going to step on the field and he demands that they play hard. That was true at Oklahoma and it’s certainly true today as well.”

Venables was the defensive coordinator at Oklahoma from 2004-11, with three of those years coinciding with Muschamp’s run as Texas’s defensive coordinator.

The two went their separate ways with Muschamp going to Florida, then to Auburn before landing at South Carolina, while Venables stayed as the Sooners’ coordinator before taking the same position at Clemson in 2012.

Since then, Venables has turned Clemson into one of the better units in the country and the Gamecocks have spent all week trying to formulate a plan to try and exploit any weakness there is.

“You can tell they’re not afraid to take chances,” Jake Bentley said. “He really trusts his defense in man coverage and bringing the heat. I think you can tell he really trusts his guys, and he should. That’s the biggest thing that probably jumps out.”

Clemson comes in ranked second nationally in total defense allowing just 254.4 yards per game and, as a defense, allowed just 13 touchdowns all season.

The biggest reason for that has been the Tigers’ front four, a group offensive lineman Zack Bailey said is the most talented group they’ll go up against this year and the line is excited for that challenge.

The goal for the Gamecocks will be to try and get the ball out quickly and see what the playmakers can do against Clemson’s secondary.

“They definitely have a great front four,” A.J. Turner said. “We just have to stay on them, keep them blocked and try to do a lot of quick stuff, get the ball our of our hands with some quick slants and we should be able to run on their secondary.”

This week, despite the added emotions that come with rivalry week, South Carolina’s still operating under the “every week’s a season” mantra that’s dominated this year’s team.

They won’t meet any extra or do anything different this week compared to in weeks prior, and the players, especially the offensive linemen working with Eric Wolford, like that when having to go up against that front four.

“Everyone pretty much knows the task at hand but you try and do a bunch of different stuff and we go away from what we do, that gets us uncomfortable,” Donell Stanley said. “He doesn’t want to do us like that.”