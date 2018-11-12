Like many other games already this season, the Gamecock defense struggled to tackle once again and, like the majority of the other games, it resulted in a big rushing day as they blew a 17-point lead and lost to Florida 35-31.

Saturday’s major problem wasn’t something that came out of the blue, it wasn’t a problem the Gamecocks were new too. At this point in the season, it’s become almost expected.

“We have to get guys on the ground. You have to bring your feet; I’ve seen too many guys stopping their feet. It’s not something that hasn’t been addressed,” Will Muschamp said. “You have to run your feet, especially on their backs that have bigger lower bodies.”

South Carolina had it’s worst rushing performance over the last three years, giving up 367 yards on the ground as the Gators scored 21 unanswered points to win the game.

The over 300 yards were the most given up since Muschamp took over at the beginning of the 2016 season and the most since giving up 396 on Oct. 10 to LSU in 2015.

Saturday’s performance was the fourth time in nine games the Gamecocks (5-4, 4-4 SEC) have given up at least 200 yards rushing and third time in five games a team has eclipsed that mark.

“It’s frustrating but that’s part of the game," T.J. Brunson said. "I think guys are starting to understand the importance of finishing a tackle to keep big plays from happening. We just need to tackle.”

Brunson said the team practices tackling "every day" but Muschamp said on his teleconference Sunday night the coaches need to a better job in practice getting guys ready.

After giving up 237 yards last weekend to Ole Miss, they’ve given up at least 200 rushing yards in back-to-back games for the first time since 2016, when they did that in three straight games to end the season.

Quarterback Feleipe Franks had 36 yards and two touchdowns on the ground, something the Gamecocks expected him to do. The problem was they couldn’t bring him down and a lot of ball carriers spent a lot of time in the South Carolina secondary.

Florida was able to take advantage of 13 explosive runs of 10 yards or more as the Gators averaged 5.9 yards per carry.

“It’s pretty much a reflection of where we’ve been,” Muschamp said. “The issue we’re getting into is we’re not making the plays in the second level and that creates explosive runs.”

One of the biggest reasons is whiffing on plenty of open-field tackles but the Gamecocks were without two of their biggest edge setters in Bryson Allen-Williams and Aaron Sterling.

Both were out with leg injuries, and Muschamp said Allen-Williams will likely be out until the Gamecocks’ bowl game, if they make one.

It’s always “next man up” for this team, which had its fair share of injuries over the last two seasons, but those two losses were big.

Allen-Williams came into Saturday leading the team with 10 tackles for loss and Sterling has 15 tackles this season, three for loss.

“Those guys have been important for our defense. With Bryson there’s an experience factor and Aaron, he’s a hard-nosed player,” Brunson said. “It’s always the next man up. Just because those guys are out—we wish we’d have them—but…the next man needs to be ready.”