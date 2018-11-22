So, when the Gamecocks needed someone to turn to and take over at safety, they didn’t have to look far.

Jaycee Horn hasn’t said no to much in his first year at Carolina. The true freshman has started at nickel back, played corner and done almost everything in Will Muschamp’s defense through the team’s first 10 games.

“Any defensive back that I have coached, you can play multiple spots,” Muschamp said of Horn. “At the end of the day, some safeties have a harder time playing a nickel or playing dime or playing corner if they don’t have man coverage ability, but he has man coverage ability, he’s got zone instincts, he can judge the ball down the field, he can finish plays down the field, he can tackle, he’s a good blitzer.”



With the Gamecocks down almost every safety on the roster, Horn started there in the defensive backfield before leaving one play into the game with an ankle sprain.

He repped at safety in practice that week, adjusting to the role well as a fill-in safety with a few guys banged up.

It was a natural adjustment for Horn, who learned the Gamecocks’ defensive concepts in stages that let him easily adapt to the move last week.

“All the skill set that you look for in just an overall good defensive back, he possesses. And on top of that, you put the intelligence factor in. He learns extremely well,” Muschamp said. “We teach everything in our secondary by concepts, whether it’s a three deep or a man free or a split-safety or it’s quarters or a quarters-match or whatever, it’s taught by concepts. You don’t memorize by position, you are taught as a concept of what everyone does and working together, and he has learned things that way.”

This week, Horn will move back over to the nickel spot with RJ Roderick and Steven Montac both healthy unlike last week; Montac missed the game with a shoulder and groin injury.

Horn, who did not return to the game last weekend, is expected to play Saturday after practicing this week.

Other than that, the Gamecocks could also have a few different players cycle into the safety rotation with Horn being an option there along with cornerback Rashad Fenton.

Walk-on Jason Senn and freshman Jonathan Gipson round out an incredibly young group of defensive backs.

“I’m just hoping they line up in the right spot,” Muschamp said of the team’s youth. “They will be fine. They have played. Most of those guys have played going down to Gainesville and they have been on the road and they have played in our atmosphere that Gene likes so much. They will be fine.”

South Carolina is down Jamyest Williams and Javon Charleston for the year with J.T. Ibe and Nick Harvey nursing long-term injuries that have kept them out almost all season.

Jaylin Dickerson is also out this week with a hamstring injury.