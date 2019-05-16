South Carolina heads to Mississippi State for a three-game series—which starts tonight—fighting an uphill battle to try and get into the SEC Tournament.

Usually at this point in the season, the Gamecocks are either fighting for a national seed, trying to bolster its hosting resume or eyeing a tournament berth. This year is a little different.

“They know we need to win. How many we do we need to win? Who knows; if we win one and the other teams lose then we’re in. we’re just going in trying to play the best baseball we can. If that means we win zero, one, two or three, we’ll live with it as long as those guys leave it all out there on the field.”

The Gamecocks (27-25, 7-20 SEC) enter the weekend in a three-team tie with Alabama and Kentucky but don’t control their own destiny to make the SEC Tournament.

They need to win one more game than Alabama and do the same, if not better, than Kentucky, a team they have a tiebreaker over.

There’s no scenario where South Carolina can win a three-team tiebreaker, which means they’ll have to win at least one game, if not more, against a top five team.

It’s not an easy task, traveling to a hostile environment at Dudy Noble Field against a Bulldog team that’s virtually a lock to be a top-eight seed in the NCAA Tournament and in the thick of an SEC regular season title.

They’ll be trying not to pay attention to the Kentucky and Alabama series with the Wildcats hosting No. 2 Vanderbilt and Alabama traveling to No. 7 Georgia, but that’s easier said than done.

“It’s definitely hard to do because you know what they have to do for you to get in, especially when you don’t help yourself,” Parker Coyne said. “We have to focus on what we can do and do what we can do this weekend.”

Their best-case scenario is they get into the SEC Tournament as a No. 12 seed playing a single-elimination game Tuesday against the No. 5 seed, which is currently Ole Miss.

Getting into the SEC Tournament would mean a few more games for the team’s seniors, some extra experience and a chance to try and make a deep run.

“That means everything,” Jacob Olson said. “That’s everything you work for since August, all fall with everything you did in that time to get to this point in the season. It’s all on the line going into a hostile environment in Mississippi State. We’re just going to have to bring it.”

Game times (SEC Network Plus): 7:30 p.m. ET/7:30 p.m./2 p.m.

Probable pitchers (South Carolina listed first):

Thursday: RHP Cam Tringali (2-3, 4.22 ERA) vs. LHP Ethan Small (7-1, 1.73 ERA)

Friday: RHP Reid Morgan (4-5, 3.79 ERA) vs. RHP J.T. Ginn (8-3, 3.13 ERA)

Saturday: TBA vs. Peyton Plumlee (5-3, 3.68 ERA)

Injury updates: Noah Campbell (hip) and George Callil (concussion) are both day-to-day entering the final weekend. The staff is “cautiously optimistic” about both of their statuses over the weekend. Campbell is hoping to play game one and the best-case scenario is for Callil to play, at the earliest, in game two after clearing concussion protocol.

Scouting Mississippi State:

The Bulldogs come in one of the hottest teams in the country, fresh off a sweep of No. 15 Ole Miss and are 8-1 in their last three SEC series, all against teams currently in D1Baseball’s top 16: Georgia, Texas A&M and Ole Miss.

They’re slashing .317/.399/.483 on the year and averaging 8.1 runs per game. All-SEC outfielder Jake Mangum, who set the SEC record for career hits earlier this year, is hitting .392 this season and makes the Bulldogs’ offense click in the leadoff spot along with Justin Foscue, who’s hit 13 homers this season.

Top 100 prospect Ethan Small and J.T. Ginn, who’s having a solid freshman season, anchor the pitching staff that enters this weekend with a staff ERA of 3.43 and 569 strikeout in 470 innings.

“I know it’s one of the top teams in the country, one of the best environments in the country,” Kingston said. “They’re a very hot team right now; they just swept Ole Miss, they have three really good starters and it’s one of the best offenses in the country. It’ll be a real fun challenge for us.”