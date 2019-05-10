They welcome in another team at the bottom of the SEC standings in Kentucky with the loser of this weekend’s series likely eliminated from SEC Tournament contention.

South Carolina’s been saying it needs a series victory since SEC play started in March, but this weekend it’s an absolute necessity if the Gamecocks want to make the SEC Tournament.

“I feel like we’ve been saying this for a while but now it’s do or die for the SEC Tournament,” Jacob Olson said. “You want to give yourself a shot to win the thing and these last two series, we have to make something click. We understand it’s pretty much right now or it’s not going to happen.”

The Gamecocks (24-24, 5-19 SEC) have already locked up their worst conference record since joining the league in 1992 but still have something to play for in trying to get to the SEC Tournament.

Kentucky (24-24, 6-18 SEC) is one game ahead of the Gamecocks in the SEC standings, which means they’re running out of games to make up that deficit if they ultimately do lose that series.

“It’s very important. I know Coach Kingston will probably stress that today,” TJ Hopkins said. “It’s the biggest series of the year for sure. It’s just a must win. I know a lot of people say that, but this is an absolute must win series. I’m going to try and tell the guys that and they probably already know.”

They haven’t really mentioned how important this weekend’s series is out loud, but every player knows what the standings look like and sees the Gamecocks at the bottom, fighting with two other teams—Kentucky and Alabama (6-18 SEC)—for those two final tournament spots.

Alabama has the tiebreaker over South Carolina after taking that series in Tuscaloosa earlier this year.

The Gamecocks will have to try and win after a rough stretch of play, losing their last seven games and putting up just two wins over their last 10. Their last SEC win came April 20, a 3-2 win over Texas A&M.

“We don’t really talk about it much, I feel like everyone knows the importance of it,” Chris Cullen said of this weekend. “That’s why we can’t think about what happened in the past. We have to focus on what we can control now and get back to work."

Note: South Carolina will honor three seniors—TJ Hopkins, Chris Cullen and Jacob Olson—in a ceremony before Saturday's game.

Game times (all three games on the SEC Network): 7 p.m./12 p.m./12 p.m.

Pitching matchups (South Carolina listed first)

Friday: RHP Cam Tringali (2-3, 4.00 ERA) vs. LHP Mason Hazelwood (2-3, 3.90 ERA)

Saturday: RHP Reid Morgan (3-5, 3.86 ERA) vs. LHP Dillon Marsh (3-2, 5.66 ERA)

Sunday: TBA vs. Zack Thompson (5-1, 2.08 ERA)

In their own words

Jacob Olson on this year’s frustration: “The toughest part is, it’s not a mental thing or a physical thing. I just hate to lose, and everyone else does too. That’s not something you want to feel all the time.”

Mark Kingston on the team’s mindset: “They’re frustrated like everybody but they haven’t let it affect their attitude and give everything they got. Last night was a frustrating loss but we had two diving catches in the outfield, we had a senior after a leadoff double move a runner and the next guy had a two-strike RBI at-bat with a groundball to the shortstop. We’re playing baseball properly we’re just not playing well enough. I think the approach is frustration but I think they’re handling the way you need to handle it.”

Kingston on injuries: “Life doesn’t always promise you wine and roses. I think you have to handle it properly. Is this frustrating for everybody? Yes, it is. But at the end of the day all you can do is handle it with class and in a way that will allow you to have future success.”