But, as they get ready to hit the road for a three-game series against Missouri, the coaching staff isn’t putting any added pressure on a young team to try and right the ship.

They know with every series that goes by the number of games and chances to inch closer to .500 in SEC play are dwindling until there might not be any more left.

“With inexperience, if you put more pressure on inexperienced players I think it makes them worse. I think there’s a fine line between intensity and tense,” Kingston said. “Younger players have a harder time figuring out where that line is than experienced players. (Older players) know the right balance of intensity and not being tight. Inexperienced players have to learn that over the course of their career.”

With injuries taking their toll on the pitching staff and a young offensive lineup, the Gamecocks (24-17, 5-13 SEC) have lost all six SEC series this year and are fighting to make the SEC Tournament.

Only 12 teams make the conference tournament, which starts May 21, and South Carolina currently sits in that twelfth and final spot a game ahead of both Alabama and Kentucky.

They’ll travel to Missouri, a team currently two games ahead of the Gamecocks, with the coaches preaching a positive mindset in what is a huge point in the season.

“At this point if I thought putting more pressure on them and backing them against the wall symbolically and say, ‘You have to win or else or it’s the end of the world,’ I don’t think this team would respond in a positive fashion,” Kingston said. “I think we need to keep pushing them to improve and keep a positive mindset that each day is the most important day we have.”

The Gamecocks come in with some positive momentum, coming off a 10-3 midweek win over Charleston Southern, the first time they put up double digit runs since April 2 against N.C. State, a span of 11 games.

After that game Tuesday Noah Campbell, who went 3-for-5 said that game could be a “good turning point” for the team and George Callil said it helped get the offensive monkey off some players’ backs.

“I think there were a couple guys who had been in the dumps a little bit and to see a lot of guys plenty of hits and put up a lot of runs was great to see,” he said. “Plus it takes some stress off our pitchers during a game. They can just go out there and do their thing without feeling like they have to give up just one run or two runs that can cost us a game.”

Game times (all games ET and on SEC Network Plus)

Friday: 7:30 p.m./ Saturday: 7:30 p.m./ Sunday: 3 p.m.

Pitching matchups (South Carolina listed first)

Friday: RHP Reid Morgan (3-3, 3.55 ERA) vs. LHP Jacob Cantleberry (3-3, 4.08 ERA)

Saturday: RHP Cam Tringali (2-1, 3.33 ERA) vs. LHP TJ Sikkema (4-3, 1.46 ERA)

Sunday: TBA vs. TBA

Scouting Missouri

Missouri comes into this weekend as one of the bottom teams offensively, ranking two spots ahead of South Carolina this year averaging XX runs and hitting .259/.378/.397 compared to the Gamecocks’ 5.7 runs and slashing .219/.340/.445.

Chris Cornelius is the team’s best bat, leading the team with a .317 average in 41 starts. He’s also driven in a team-best 34 with Kameron Misner leading the team with 10 homers.

A top-five SEC pitching staff that has a 2.99 ERA and averaging almost 10 strikeouts per nine innings leads the Tigers. Saturday starter TJ Sikkema, Baseball America’s No. 390 draft prospect, anchors the staff with a .199 batting average against and averaging over nine strikeouts per nine.

Mark Kingston on Missouri’s pitching: “They have good lefties with good stuff and good pitch-ability. If you’re one of the top staffs in the SEC that means you’re pretty darn good. They play really well at home; they pitch really well at home. It’ll be a great challenge for us.”

In their own words

Mark Kingston on talking to his team about the postseason: “That’s something the media can talk about, the media can talk about if we’re out of it or we’re not. From an internal standpoint from coaches and players, we’re trying to win our next game. You look at standings, you do all that stuff, but at the end of the day you can only focus on the next game, the next practice or the next at-bat. You’re looking at standings but players can’t get bogged down in that. They do that and it starts putting too much pressure on you. And what happens when you’re mathematically eliminated? Do you just mail it in? You have to understand as an athlete you’re job is to show up every day, give your best effort and do the same the next day.”

Reid Morgan on adjusting to the Friday night role: “Obviously it’s different not being a starter coming in, but I’ve adjusted pretty well. It’s a big role to have, but I’ve adjusted pretty well to it.”

Morgan on pressure of being a Friday night starter: “I have to go out there and do what I have been from the start. It’s a lot of pressure, honestly, but I know my guys will play behind me really well. This team’s going to come together and we’re going to go on a run.”