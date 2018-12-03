Here's a look at where Samuel finished after an illustrious career at South Carolina.

Samuel, who's first three years playing were marred by injury, still managed to put his name next to a couple of notable school records.

With Deebo Samuel announcing Monday he would sit out and not participate in South Carolina's bowl game, it officially ended arguably one of the better receiving careers in school history.

Samuel finished this season with a career-high 882 yards, 118 shy of becoming the first 1,000-yard receiver since Pharoh Cooper in 2014.

The 882 yards are the 10th-most all time by a Gamecock receiver, the most since Cooper put up 973 yards in 2015 and his 62 are tied for ninth in a season among receivers.

He finished this season with 11 touchdowns as well, which is just second in school history for receiving scores in a season behind only Sidney Rice's 13 he put up in 2005.

Samuel finished with two of the top 10 receiving performances at South Carolina, including the second-best with 210 yards this season against Clemson. The other was his 190-yard output against South Florida in the Birmingham Bowl.

The 14 receptions he had in the Birmingham Bowl also tied a school record held by Zola Davis, Kenny McKinley and Tori Gurley.

He also leaves with his name etched in the career record books.

The 148 career receptions over four seasons are eighth all time and he's also top-10 with 2,076 career yards receiving. His 16 receiving touchdowns are tied for ninth all-time.

He's also eighth all-time with 3,457 all-purpose yards and is tied with Brandon Bennett and Cory Boyd for fourth in school history with 28 career touchdowns.

Of those scores, 16 were in the passing game, seven were on the ground and he had four on kickoff returns.

Those four kickoff return touchdowns are a school and SEC record, with the most recent coming against Ole Miss to start the game.

He was named to the AP All-SEC team Monday as well, earning first-team all-purpose player and second-team receiver.

Samuel is the first Gamecock to opt out of the team's bowl game. The Gamecocks also have a few notable juniors like Jake Bentley and Bryan Edwards deciding on their NFL futures.

Neither have made a decision on that or if they would sit out the postseason game.

The Gamecocks (7-5, 4-4 SEC) play Virginia (7-5, 4-4 ACC) in the Belk Bowl Saturday, Dec. 29 at noon on ABC.