Where Gamecock hoops targets land in Rivals 2023 update

Basketball recruiting is already in full swing, and things get amped up even more this weekend with the first dose of live period action coming up starting Friday.

Before that, though, Rivals released its updated 2023 rankings, also expanding it from 30 to 100 before the live period begins with the Gamecocks involved with a handful of prospects smattered throughout.

The highest-rated Rivals100 player with a Gamecock offer is Ridge View forward GG Jackson, who jumped up six spots and is now considered the No. 20 prospect in the country and a four-star big man.

Another hyperlocal player currently, Gray Collegiate wing Brandon Gardner, debuted in the rankings as the No. 32 player and a four-star prospect. Gardner has been on campus recently for an unofficial visit and has a South Carolina offer.

A few Gamecock targets who picked up offers Tuesday—the first time coaches could directly offer 2023 prospects—made their Rivals100 debuts as well.

Center Brandon White out of North Carolina is the No. 52 player in the country while wing Kaleb Green out of Kentucky is No. 66. Indianapolis wing Jalen Hooks, who South Carolina reportedly reached out to this week, is No. 73.

Isaiah Miranda, who South Carolina also reportedly reached out to Tuesday, is the No. 30 player in the country.

All of these prospects are four-star players.

The Gamecocks also had No. 8 player in the class Robert Dillingham on campus last week for a team camp.

South Carolina is in the midst of live recruiting, hosting team camps the last two weekends before the beginning of the live period starting this weekend.

They have multiple scholarships available for the 2022 and 2023 classes but still have one left for the 2021 class after Alanzo Frink's departure Tuesday.