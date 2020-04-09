The Athletic's Dane Brugler put out his ultimate draft guy , ranking almost every player in the draft class, including double-digit Gamecock players.

Javon Kinlaw—a first-round talent—is the headliner of this year's group, but the Gamecocks have plenty of potential draftees once the event starts later this month.

It's officially draft season, and with it comes prospect rankings galore as teams and media outlets begin to put together their draft boards with plenty of Gamecocks popping up all over the place.

Brugler has two Gamecocks in his top 100 overall prospects with Javon Kinlaw checking in at No. 16 overall and Bryan Edwards No. 74 among all 2020 prospects.

Also see: What Jair Bolden's transfer means

With those projections, it would put Kinlaw going in the middle of the first round while Edwards getting selected in the middle of the third.

Kinlaw is considered the No. 2 overall defensive tackle with Edwards the No. 13 overall receiver in a deep class.

NFL.com as Kinlaw going No. 15 overall to Denver with Sports Illustrated putting him at No. 17 overall to Dallas in their latest NFL Mock Drafts.

Kinlaw had an All-American level season, registering 35 tackles with six sacks this season while Edwards goes down as statistically one of the best receivers in school history, finishing with school records in yards (3,045) and receptions (234).

Brugler also ranks nine other draft-eligible Gamecocks as well.

Also see: Top100 linebacker talks South Carolina interest

Rico Dowdle is considered his No. 19 overall running back in this year's draft class with Tavien Feaster at No. 30. He also ranked Mon Denson at No. 79 and AJ Turner as the 91st-ranked running back.

Brugler considers Kyle Markway, who left a year early to go pro, has the No. 33 tight end in this year's class.

D.J. Wonnum comes in as the No. 17 overall edge player after an insanely productive player over his career at South Carolina.

The Gamecocks have another defensive tackle on the power rankings as well with Kobe Smith the No. 37 defensive tackle with Kinlaw, with TJ Brunson also considered the No. 31 linebacker in the draft class.

Joe Charlton, arguably the best punter in school history, is considered the No. 2 punter in the draft class as well.

Also see: Thoughts, impressions on the 2020 baseball recruiting class

The NFL Draft is scheduled to start April 23 with the first round before continuing Friday with rounds two and three and Saturday with Rounds 4-7.



All of it will be done virtually, the NFL announced this week.