South Carolina football coaches continue to virtually check in on high schools throughout their recruiting territories as the Gamecocks work through what would have been the spring evaluation period. Several Gamecocks coaches Tweeted out their areas of focus again this week.

New South Carolina running backs coach Des Kitchings is checking in on Palmetto State schools this week, his first on the job after being officially added to the staff last week. It's not yet known what specific recruiting areas Kitchings will take, but it appears the South Carolina native will definitely have an in-state territory. With his extensive recruiting ties to North Carolina, he'll definitely take a territory there as well. Kitchings has also spent time touching base with running back targets.

Krantz has recruiting territories in several states and this week he's focused on Florida. Last week, Krantz was focused on Virginia where he was the Gamecocks' lead recruiter for linebacker commit Bryce Steele.

Bentley has some strong relationships in the state of Alabama and the state has become of increased importance to the Gamecocks in the 2021 class. The Gamecocks landed big-time upside tight end Eric Shaw from Alabama in 2020 and have speedy wide receiver Sam Reynolds committed for 2021. Wide receiver Jordan Mosley and running back Jaylin White are two others to watch from the state for 2021.



