As the Gamecocks get into their final non-conference game against Stetson, here's a look at how they've performed in plus-minus so far.

To try and measure a player's impact while they're on the court, the plus-minus stat was created to show how productive a player is when he's on the court.

Sometimes it can be hard for someone to really see the impact of a player when he's on the court.

To explain plus-minus is easy.

It's how many points a player's team outscored an opposing team when he's on the court. For instance, if the Gamecocks outscore Clemson by five when Maik Kotsar is on the floor, his plus-minus is five. If Clemson outscores South Carolina by five with Kotsar out there, his plus-minus is negative-five.

It's usually not great for a one-game sample size, but it tends to show trends over a longer period of time, like the first 12 games of a season.

GamecockCentral's complied plus-minuses from all but one game this season—the UMass game did not keep track of this stat and is excluded—and dove deep into seeing which players are the most productive.

While Kotsar was the most productive against Virginia, finishing at plus-17, Jair Bolden's actually been the team's highest-rated player in terms of plus-minus this season.

Right now he's at plus-84 for the season and is in the middle of his best stretch of basketball, averaging 16 points over his last two games.

After him is Alanzo Frink, who's at plus-60 and one of the more productive offensive players when he's on the court. He's only finished with a sub-zero plus-minus three times this season in games against Boston, Wichita State and Houston.

Justin Minaya is third on the team at plus-53, and he's coming off his best game in over a month, finishing at plus-15 against Virginia.

Kotsar is plus-49 on the year with fellow starter AJ Lawson not far behind at plus-46. Lawson is interesting because his plus minus numbers are usually one extreme or another.

In 11 games, he's had five double-digit positive days but also two double-digit negatives ones as well. After finishing at minus-17 against Houston, he's plus-25 over his last two games.



TJ Moss (22), Jalyn McCreary (13), Wildens Leveque (12) and Keyshawn Bryant (11) are the others who have positive plus-minuses on the year.

Trae Hannibal (minus-9 on the year) doesn't play long enough sometimes to really see his plus-minus reflect how productive he is on the court at times.

The Gamecocks (8-4) are coming off a huge win against No. 9 Virginia where all but three players who played—Hannibal, Wildens Leveque and Moss—finished with positive plus-minus numbers.

South Carolina has a few days off for the holidays but hosts Stetson Dec. 30 at 3 p.m.

Full plus-minus numbers among scholarship players

Jair Bolden: 84

Alanzo Frink: 60

Justin Minaya: 53

Maik Kotsar: 49

AJ Lawson: 46

TJ Moss: 22

Jalyn McCreary: 13

Wildens Leveque: 12

Keyshawn Bryant: 11

Trey Anderson: -1

Jermaine Couisnard: -5

Trae Hannibal: -9

Micaiah Henry: -11