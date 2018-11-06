Freshman point guard TJ Moss will miss Tuesday’s season opener and Friday’s game against Stony Brook with a foot issue, meaning two other new guards will have to shoulder the load running the offense: Tre Campbell and A.J. Lawson.

But, entering the season, the Gamecocks are already getting thin at the position.

South Carolina came into the season knowing it needed better play from its point guards if it wanted to have a good season this year.

Campbell, a graduate transfer from Georgetown, is expected to be the starter, and he’s coming off an ankle injury but is expected to play Tuesday night.

“I feel comfortable running the offense,” Campbell said. “Spraining my ankle in practice was tough. This is my last year and I don’t want to have any injuries, any setbacks. I feel fine and ready to go now.”

Campbell sprained his ankle a few weeks back but played in the team’s exhibition where he aggravated it again but had a good day of practice Sunday and is expected to play a lot of minutes against the Spartans.

He’ll also shoulder a lot of the load with Lawson, who was one of the bigger signees in the 2018 class and expected to play both spots in the team’s backcourt.

With Moss out, Lawson will be a heavy piece of the point guard rotation this week, adding a different dynamic to the Gamecocks’ offense.

“He brings a different dynamic at the point guard spot than what Tre or Hassani gives us,” Martin said of Lawson. “Obviously there will be some growing pains there but we’re going to play him off the ball and on the ball.”

Lawson was the highest rated player in the Gamecocks’ signing class, reclassifying from the 2019 class to enroll this summer.

Martin said when Lawson committed the four-star prospect reminds him of a more-polished PJ Dozier, the Gamecocks’ starting point guard during the team’s 2017 Final Four run.

So while Campbell, who’s in his fifth year of eligibility, offers a veteran influence on the Gamecock offense Lawson can offer a quicker, more downhill change of pace guard.

“He’s fast and he’s different than me,” Campbell said. “Not to say I don’t look to go downhill every time, but it seems like every time he’s trying to go downhill and look for other players. He’s just a good player. He’s a young guard and doesn’t play young.”

Martin said Hassani Gravett, who played point guard as well last season, could play point if necessary as well but Martin said he’ll have more of an off-the-ball role this season.

The Gamecocks host USC Upstate at 7 p.m. Tuesday night with the game televised on the SEC Network Plus.

