As a quick refresher, football players can now play in any four games in a season and still maintain their redshirt status. With just four games left (assuming a bowl), any redshirt-eligible player who has not played yet this season, can automatically be considered a redshirt.

Gamecock Central has updated its South Carolina redshirt tracker throughout the 2018 season, but now is as good a time as any to reassess where the Gamecocks' newcomers are in regards to being able to redshirt this year.

Through nine games of the 2018 slate, there are only two players whose redshirt status seems unclear: freshmen linebacker Rosendo Louis and defensive tackle Josh Belk.

Louis has now played in four games this season - Coastal Carolina, Georgia, Missouri and Ole Miss - meaning if the former four-star prospect plays in any of the final four games of the season, then he will not redshirt.

Muschamp mentioned Louis in his most recent Sunday teleconference pointing out that the MIKE linebacker position requires a lot in terms of making calls and checks prior to each play and that Louis is still learning those aspects.

Belk has now played in two games this season - Coastal Carolina and Georgia - but was limited by an ankle injury and focused on getting healthy and in better shape for a large portion of the season.

Muschamp said Tuesday that Belk will play this week against Chattanooga, which would be his third game this season.

"Josh is extremely bright and he's done a nice job," Muschamp said. "He practiced today and I thought practiced well. He practiced last week for us. We plan on playing him Saturday."

Freshman linebacker Ernest Jones has played in one game this season and seems a likely redshirt, but it also seems likely that the staff will try to get him in some of the remaining games, especially if the Gamecocks can produce a large lead on Chattanooga and/or Akron. Jones can play in three of the final four games and still redshirt.

Muschamp was non-committal on if freshman quarterback Dakereon Joyner would make his South Carolina debut this week, though with just four games left, Joyner would maintain his redshirt status even if he played in the final four games of the season.

"Again, if the situation presents itself," Muschamp said. "No. 1, can they help us win the game? No. 2, if there's an opportunity that presents itself, whether it's Dakereon or anyone else that's a young player, certainly we'd like to have them have the opportunity to play. Absolutely."

Junior college transfer defensive tackle Jabari Ellis played in the first two games of the season but has not hit the field since and hasn't been mentioned by Muschamp, so it seems like he's headed for a redshirt too.

Seven South Carolina freshmen have surpassed the redshirt threshold and will not redshirt this season.

Mushamp also said Tuesday that senior graduate transfer defensive back Nick Harvey, who played in four of the first five games of the season before missing the rest with a concussion, would seek a sixth year from the NCAA. Given that his first redshirt year was also due to a major injury (knee), there's strong precedent for that to be granted.

Freshmen no longer eligible for redshirt

FR WR Josh Vann (9 games)

FR DB Jaycee Horn (9 games)

FR DB R.J. Roderick (9 games)

FR DB Israel Mukuamu (9 games)

FR DL J.J. Enagbare (9 games)

FR OT Dylan Wonnum (5 games)

FR DL Rick Sandidge (9 games)

Redshirt status unknown

LB Rosendo Louis (4 games)

DT Josh Belk (2 games)

Likely Redshirts

DT Jabari Ellis (2 games)

LB Ernest Jones (1 game)

Definite Redshirts

FR QB Dakereon Joyner

FR RB Deshaun Fenwick

FR RB Lavonte Valentine

FR S Jonathan Gipson

FR OT Maxwell Iyama

FR OG Jovaughn Gwyn (played in 1 game - out for season due to injury)

FR OT Wyatt Campbell

FR OC Hank Manos

FR WR Darius Rush

FR DT Tyreek Johnson (out for season due to injury)

SO WR Chad Terrell

SO WR OrTre Smith (played in 2 games - out for season due to injury)

