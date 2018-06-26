GamecockCentral.com

Who is South Carolina's most underrated player? ESPN.com's Alex Scarborough selected junior wide receiver Bryan Edwards with that distinction as the network chose the most underrated player on each of its Top 25 teams Tuesday.

A lot of people are going to be excited about the return of Deebo Samuel to the Gamecocks' receiver corps, and they should be. But don't sleep on Bryan Edwards. He's caught 103 passes and eight touchdowns the past two seasons, after all.

