After saying the Gamecocks will be getting Izzy Mukuamu back this week,the Gamecocks starting corner is officially back and on the dress list for today's game against Florida.

Not on the list, though, is Jahmar Brown, who is still dealing with a knee injury that has kept him out the last two weeks. Will Muschamp said on his call-in show this week Brown should be back by Vanderbilt.

Among the other scholarship players not included on the travel roster are: MarShawn Lloyd, Trae Kenion, Rosendo Louis, Sherrod Greene, Gilber Edmond, Hank Manos, Trai Jones, Jalen Brooks, Chad Terrell, Mike Wyman, Alex Huntley, Makius Scott and Devontae Davis.

Louis (knee), Greene (hip), Jones (ankle), Terrell (knee), Lloyd (ACL) and Huntley (ankle) are all dealing with injuries.

Davis recently returned to the team this week but is not on the travel roster.

The Gamecocks kick off at noon today against the Gators.

View the full dress roster below.